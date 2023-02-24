'Please come back': Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleads for return of Australian ambassador to Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked by SBS News if he’d like to see the reopening of Australia’s embassy in Kyiv. His response was met with laughter from the packed conference room.

Zelensky speaking to media about the Australian Embassy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a press conference in Kyiv. Source: EPA / SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Australia to restore its diplomatic presence in his country - before jokingly adding he’d like Australia's ambassador to return “on a Bushmaster”.

In a televised news conference to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mr Zelenskyy was asked by SBS Chief International Correspondent Ben Lewis if he’d like to see the return of Australia’s ambassador Bruce Edwards.

Australia’s embassy and operations in Kyiv are closed, with officials leaving last February when Russian troops took to the border ahead of the invasion.

The ambassador and other officials have been in Poland for the past year.
"It’s so nice to hear a question that you can say yes to," the Ukrainian leader responded via a translator.

"I’d be very happy(to), I have good relations with Australia - they really helped us a lot."

Australia has sent a total of 90 Bushmaster armoured vehicles which transport soldiers to the Ukrainian war effort.

Mr Zelenskyy said he’d like to see more.

"I have huge deficit with armed vehicles and it’s very important," he said in English.

"To shake hands with the ambassador of Australia - I'll do it with pleasure.

"Please come back. But on Bushmaster - we need one more!"

The joke was met with laughter from the packed room of journalists gathered for the press conference.
Since the invasion, Australia has provided about $655 million in support for Ukraine, including $475 million in military assistance.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the situation in Ukraine remained "complex and challenging".

"In light of rigorous safety and security assessments, the Embassy continues to operate remotely from Warsaw. DFAT is keeping this decision under review," a spokesperson said.

"The Embassy is managing Australia’s interests effectively from Warsaw, including the provision of consular services."

READ MORE

China has released a 12-point Ukraine peace plan. Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it's 'not bad'

Australia on Friday marked the first anniversary by announcing surveillance drones will be sent to bolster Ukraine's war effort, with new sanctions imposed on Russian-linked officials and entities.

But the Coalition has urged the government to join 67 other nations in re-establishing Australia's embassy in Kyiv, and maintain the "generous" visa pathway for Ukrainian citizens it opened before the May 2022 federal election.
Published 25 February 2023 at 10:10am, updated 25 February 2023 at 10:13am
By Ben Lewis, Rashida Yosufzai
Source: SBS News
