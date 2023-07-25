Environment

There are fears for up to 70 whales stranded on a remote West Australian beach

WA Parks and Wildlife Service asked the public not to approach the beach or the pod.

WA WHALE STRANDING

Source: AAP / Allan Marsh

Key Points
  • A pod of whales are stranded on a remote beach in Western Australia.
  • Footage shows a large stretch of the shoreline covered with the whales.
  • Park owner Allan Marsh suggested killer whales in the area may have caused the animals to cluster closer to shore.
A pod of whales swimming off the West Australian coast have stranded themselves on a remote beach.

About 70 long-finned pilot whales were spotted perilously close to the shore of Cheynes Beach, 60km east of Albany, on Tuesday morning.

Officers from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions held concerns for the pod's welfare as they encroached closer the shore throughout the day.

Footage shared by the Cheynes Beach Caravan Park showed a large stretch of the shoreline covered with the whales shortly before 4pm.
Park owner Allan Marsh suggested killer whales in the area may have caused the social animals to cluster closer to shore in defensive mode. Wife Joanne said she had never seen anything like it in the 23 years they had lived nearby.

Other wildlife experts speculated the unusual behaviour could be an indicator of stress.
Nearly 200 whales die in Tasmania despite rescue mission by marine conservationists

Residents have gathered on the beach to try to assist the whales.

WA Parks and Wildlife Service have asked the public not to approach the beach or the pod as wildlife officers manage the incident.

"We ask the public to keep their distance and refrain from approaching the pod," the agency said.
Published 25 July 2023 8:55pm
Source: SBS News

