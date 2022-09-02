Australia

Police find no child abuse material found in Knox Grammar students' chat group

Police said they have found no child abuse material in chat group content posted online involving students from a Sydney all-boys private school that the headmaster said was "contrary to the values and culture" of the school.

Knox Grammar School in northern Sydney.

Police have found no child abuse material in a group chat involving students from Sydney's elite Knox Grammar School. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts

Content from a group chat involving students from elite boys' school Knox Grammar does not contain child abuse material, police say.

The emergence of the chat, which contained inappropriate images and offensive commentary, led the school this week to expel some students, suspend others and take the issue to the police.

NSW Police's commander of the child abuse and sex crimes squad on Friday said a review of material provided from the chat had determined "none ... is classified as child abuse material".

"Again, police will continue to review activity, make inquiries and will work with the school, parents and the eSafety Commissioner in relation to any matters that arise," Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty said.

According to reports by the Daily Telegraph, students used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language including the n-word, fa***t and salutes to Hilter.
Headmaster Scott James contacted parents on Wednesday, condemning the inappropriate images and offensive commentary posted by senior students and how the school had addressed the boys' behaviour.

Some images in the chat were taken during school activities and later doctored, he said.

"The nature of these posts is contrary to the values and culture of Knox and is unacceptable," Mr James said.

"All students involved have been counselled and have participated in lessons to reiterate the importance of respectful and appropriate behaviour as well as the impact of their choices."
Based on students' participation, punishments from suspensions to expulsion have been dealt out.

Mr James asked parents to talk to their sons about the importance of acting "respectfully and sensibly" whether online or in-person.

"We take no pleasure in the action we have taken, but we believe we have found the right balance between upholding the values of this community and the need for consequences," he said.

The private school in Sydney's northern suburbs charges annual fees of up to $35,000, boasts an indoor Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 750-seat music theatre and has a long list of prominent political, entertainment and academic elite in its alumni.

The eSafety Commissioner has been contacted for comment.
2 min read
Published 2 September 2022 at 12:35pm, updated 17 minutes ago at 12:38pm
Source: AAP
