Police arrest almost 600 people after major domestic violence operation in NSW

Key Points A major NSW Police operation has resulted in 1107 domestic violence charges being laid against 592 people.

Some will also face charges relating to prohibited firearm and weapon possession, drug possession and supply.

NSW police deputy commissioner says more than half the state's murders are domestic violence-related.

This article contains references to domestic violence.





A NSW Police operation targeting the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders has turned up illegal firearms and guns.





The four-day operation dubbed Amarok III resulted in 1107 domestic violence charges being laid against 592 people.





Some 139 were amongst NSW's most dangerous offenders and 103 had outstanding warrants for violent offences.



Some of those charged also face other serious offences including prohibited firearm and weapon possession, drug possession and supply.





Police seized 22 firearms and 40 prohibited weapons, as well as various types of illicit drugs located with 89 detections.



More the half of murders in NSW are domestic violence-related

Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said more than half the state's murders are domestic violence-related.





"Amarok elevates our focus on those offenders who often display the dangerousness and violence of organised crime figures and the fixation of terrorists," he said on Sunday.





Each year, NSW Police receive more than 139,000 calls for assistance and deal with more than 33,000 domestic-related assaults.



During the operation, which ended on Saturday, police engaged with high-risk domestic violence offenders on 1,169 occasions.





They made 315 applications for Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders, served 500 outstanding ADVOs, completed 4882 ADVO compliance checks and 1465 bail compliance checks.





Officers also conducted 116 Firearms Prohibition Orders searches at properties linked to those who are subject to such orders.



An 'epidemic' of violence

"These figures show this is an epidemic," Police Minister Yasmin Catley said on Sunday.





"We know domestic and family violence is one of the most under-reported crime types. The police have my full support on this."





As SBS News recently reported , in the space of one recent week, three women were allegedly killed by men they knew.



READ MORE In one week, three Australian women were allegedly killed by men they knew

On average, one woman a week is killed by a partner or former partner, according to statistics cited by Our Watch, the nation's leading organisation for the prevention of violence against women and children. One in four women has experienced violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, compared to one in 13 men.





Our Watch chief executive Patty Kinnersly said violence against women is a “national crisis” that is “happening in every community, in every suburb, rich and poor, across Australia”.





“Violence against women is not inevitable. It is possible to stop this violence before it starts,” she said.







If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au . In an emergency, call 000.



