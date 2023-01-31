Australia

NSW Police have charged more than 600 people in a domestic violence crackdown

NSW Police have arrested hundreds of high-risk domestic violence offenders during a blitz on "the most challenging community issue of our generation".

A police officer speaks to media.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney. Source: AAP / Bianca de Marchi

Key Points
  • NSW Police arrested 648 people, including 164 of the state's most wanted domestic violence offenders.
  • A total of 1,153 charges were laid, with police also seizing drugs and dangerous weapons during the four-day blitz.
  • Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said domestic and family-related violence was the most challenging community issue of our generation.
This article contains references to domestic violence.

More than 600 people have been charged following a four-day domestic violence blitz by NSW Police.

Police arrested 648 people, including 164 of the state's most wanted domestic violence offenders, in a wide-ranging operation last week dubbed Operation Amarok One.

Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said he wanted to treat domestic violence with the same seriousness applied to gang crime.

"Some of these individuals that were arrested through the operation scare me, even with years of organised crime behind me," he told reporters on Tuesday.

A total of 1,153 charges were laid, with police seizing drugs and dangerous weapons.
Domestic violence saw 29,000 people hospitalised over eight years. Two-thirds were women

Police in Sydney's west arrested a 17-year-old boy wanted for domestic violence-related damage.

The teenager, armed with a machete, appeared to run and hide the weapon behind some shrubbery before he was arrested.

During another search on the NSW South Coast, police found a man suspected of contravening a domestic violence order hiding under a secret trapdoor inside a cupboard.
NSW POLICE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARRESTS
NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney. Source: AAP / Bianca de Marchi
Police knocked on the doors of more than 3,890 offenders to conduct Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO) checks and served an additional 655 outstanding ADVOs.

Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said domestic and family-related violence was the most challenging community issue of our generation.

"We continue to battle the perception that domestic violence is a 'family matter' and therefore should be treated as 'private business'," he said on Tuesday.

"That is certainly not the case. It is a community matter, and we all have a part to play in stopping the senseless loss of lives due to this crime."
READ MORE

Cindy fled abuse with just $12 and the clothes she was wearing. This is how she's helping others

Last year, a Domestic and Family Violence Reform Project was established to change the way police respond to and prevent domestic violence, targeting those who perpetuate violence.

It is estimated one woman dies at the hands of a former or current partner every 10 days in Australia.

New federal laws, which come into effect from Wednesday, mean seven million workers
will be able to access up to 10 days of paid domestic violence leave.


If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
3 min read
Published 31 January 2023 at 4:16pm
Source: AAP
