Police investigate after car smashes into Labor MP Terri Butler's office in Brisbane

Police are investigating after a car crashed into federal Labor MP Terri Butler's Brisbane electorate office, before driving away.





The vehicle ploughed into the front of the Griffith MP's office on Old Cleveland Rd, Greenslopes, just after 1pm on Thursday.

Photos show broken door frames and shattered glass on the carpet inside the office.

Ms Butler addressed the crash on Twitter with a photo of her damaged office.

"This happened a short while ago. No one was harmed. Thanks for your concern, everyone," she wrote.

Police say the car left the scene immediately and the driver is yet to be found.

Officers are investigating whether the crash was deliberate.