Australia

Police keeping an 'open mind' after five boys and their father killed in Queensland house fire

Police are yet to confirm whether a devastating Queensland blaze that claimed the lives of five young boys and their father is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters extinguishing a fire at a house that has collapsed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency crew at the scene of the deadly house fire in Russell Island, Queensland. Credit: SUPPLIED / PR IMAGE

Key Points
  • Investigators remain at the scene of a deadly fire that claimed the life of 34-year-old Wayne Godinet and his five children.
  • Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said some elements of the incident "require closer scrutiny".
  • The small Russell Island community has been hard hit by the tragedy.
Police are investigating a fire that claimed the lives of five young boys and their father near Brisbane as potentially suspicious while authorities look into key events that led up to the blaze.

Investigators remain at the scene of a deadly fire that claimed the life of 34-year-old Wayne Godinet and his five children on Russell Island.

The family's 28-year-old mother, Samantha Stephenson, survived the inferno by escaping when the two-storey home was engulfed in flames about 6am on Sunday.
An investigation centre has been established at the nearby Cleveland police station with detectives from the crime and intelligence command on hand.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said some elements of the incident "require closer scrutiny" and investigators were "keeping an open mind" as to the cause.

"No determination has been made at this stage as to whether this fire is suspicious or not," he told reporters on Monday.
Police said a 21-year-old woman also escaped the house unharmed.

Emergency crews arrived to find the two women outside the house suffering smoke inhalation.

Witnesses said Ms Stephenson was seen screaming for help, telling first responders her family was trapped inside the burning home.

The blaze spread to two other properties that were saved by firefighters.

Several people from the neighbouring properties were also treated by ambulance officers for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Three people were taken to hospitals on the mainland for treatment, including Ms Stephenson.
Authorities spent Sunday afternoon at the scene working to piece together the origin of the fire.

Fire investigators found the bodies of Mr Godinet and the five boys - aged 11, 10, twins aged four and a three-year-old - inside the burnt-out home late on Sunday.

A post-mortem and scientific examination will be conducted to formally confirm their identities.

The small Russell Island community has been hard hit by the tragedy, with the victims known to local emergency personnel.

The eight-kilometre-long island lies between the Queensland mainland and North Stradbroke Island and has a population of about 3700.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll thanked the "brave" first responders for their efforts at what could only be described as a devastating scene.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and others shared sympathies for those involved in the tragedy.

"My thoughts are with the whole Russell Island community at this very sad and tragic time," she tweeted on Sunday.

Local authorities are setting up a fundraising account through the local registered charitable trust, The Redland Foundation.
3 min read
Published 7 August 2023 6:58am
Updated 3h ago 8:48am
Source: AAP
