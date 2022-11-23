Australia

Police launch investigation after second fire at Sydney home of YouTube comedian Friendlyjordies

Police have launched an investigation after the Sydney home of YouTuber Friendlyjordies was found ablaze for the second time in a week.

A man wearing a patterned shirt

The blaze significantly damaged YouTuber Friendlyjordie's home and the property next door, NSW Police said. Source: Facebook / Friendlyjordies

Key Points
  • It's the second fire at Friendlyjordie's Bondi home within a week.
  • The house was vacant at the time and nobody was harmed.
  • His lawyers have claimed the incident was a firebombing.
An investigation is underway after a fire at the Sydney home of YouTube comedian Jordan Shanks-Markovina, also known as Friendlyjordies.

Police have revealed it is the second fire at the Bondi home within a week, and they are investigating a possible link between the incidents.

Mr Shanks-Markovina was not harmed during the fire which took hold on the veranda of his Bondi house just after midnight on Wednesday.
Advertisement
The blaze significantly damaged the YouTuber's home and the property next door, NSW Police said in a statement.

The house was vacant at the time and nobody was harmed.

Police have launched an investigation and will look into possible links to another fire at his house last Thursday.
READ MORE

John Barilaro awarded $715,000 defamation payout as Google, Friendlyjordies referred for contempt

His lawyers have claimed the incident was a firebombing, and have called for "every possible police resource" to be thrown at finding the culprit.

"We confirm that Jordan Shanks' home was firebombed last night," legal firm Xenophon Davis said in a statement.

"He is safe. We hope that every possible police resource is dedicated today to securing evidence and intel.

"It might even warrant a Strike Force focused upon terrorism and attempted homicide rather than dangerous jokes."
Share
2 min read
Published 23 November 2022 at 3:28pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

GoFundMe for Sydney activist Danny Lim reaches target after police arrest left him in 'a poor state'

Australia

The people you're criticising in that TikTok video are my parents. Please read this

Australia

Jack ran to catch his flight home. His parents wish he hadn't

World

'Emmanuel, believe me': How the Polish president got pranked by Russian comedians

World

10 things you probably don’t know about Qatar

World

Qatar not over the rainbow about colourful flags, hats at FIFA World Cup

Slavery links and quality concerns: Why there could be a dark side to your solar panels

World

'Incredibly burnt out': NSW nurses and midwives strike for fourth time this year

Australia