Police say no indication Copenhagen shooting was 'act of terror' as more details on suspect emerge

The suspect in a weekend shooting at a Copenhagen shopping centre that left three dead, including two teenagers, was known to mental health services, Danish police say.





"Our suspect is also known among psychiatric services, beyond that I do not wish to comment," Copenhagen police chief Soren Thomassen told a press conference on Monday.





Mr Thomassen added that the victims appeared to have been randomly targeted and there was no indication the shooting had been an "act of terror".





"Our assessment is that the victims were random, that it isn't motivated by gender or something else," Mr Thomassen said.



People hug each other in front of the Fields shopping centre, where a gunman killed three people and wounded several others in Copenhagen. Source: Getty / AFP / Olafur Steinar Getsson The police chief could not yet comment on a motive but said there seemed to have been prepared ahead of the attack and that the 22-year-old suspect was not aided by anyone else.





"As things stand, it seems he was acting alone," he said.





The three killed have been identified as a Danish teenage girl and boy, both aged 17, and a 47-year-old Russian citizen residing in Denmark.





Another four were injured in the shooting: two Danish women, aged 19 and 40, and two Swedish citizens, a 50-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman.



A policeman takes a picture of a man detained and believed to be the suspect at the scene of the Field's shopping centre in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 3 July 2022. Source: AFP / Getty Police confirmed that the suspected shooter was present at the mall at the time of the shooting and is known to the police "but only peripherally".





They added that they believe videos of the suspect circulating since Sunday evening on social media to be authentic.





In some of the images, the young man can be seen posing with weapons, mimicking suicide gestures and talking about psychiatric medication "that does not work".





YouTube and Instagram accounts believed to belong to the suspect were closed overnight, AFP noted.





The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at the busy Fields shopping mall, located between the city centre and Copenhagen airport.



According to police, the shooter was armed with a rifle, a pistol and a knife, and while the guns were not believed to be illegal, the suspect did not have a license for them.





Eyewitnesses told Danish media they had seen more than 100 people rush towards the mall's exit as the first shots were fired.





Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen denounce the "cruel attack" in a statement late Sunday.





"Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second," she said.





The shooting came just over a week after a gunman opened fire near a gay bar in Oslo in neighbouring Norway, killing two people and wounding 21 others.



