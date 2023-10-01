World

'We ruined his plans': Police spot dog behind the wheel of a car, fine his owner

While Slovakian police used the incident to give motorists an important reminder, they also appeared to see the funny side.

Slovakian dog behind car wheel

Slovakian police have fined a driver whose dog was caught behind the wheel of his car. Source: Supplied / Policia Slovenskej Republiky

Slovakian police “could not believe their eyes” when they saw what appeared to be a dog behind the wheel of a car.

The moment was captured by a speed camera and shared on social media by police, who said the motorist had claimed his four-legged friend Havino had suddenly jumped into his lap while he was driving.

But police said this was not the case as officers did not witness any sudden movements in the vehicle on the recorded footage.

They said they issued the "irresponsible" 31-year-old driver a fine but did not specify the amount nor whether it was for speeding or failing to secure his pet.
Police used the incident to remind motorists to ensure they properly secure their pets when travelling with them, but also appeared to see the humorous side.

“We ruined the boy’s hunting plans,” police joked, referring to Havino, who they said was a brown hunting dog.

In Australia, 5,000 dogs are killed or injured in road accidents each year, according to statistics from the RSPCA.

Road rules in all states and territories stipulate that a pet must be properly cared for in order to ensure the safety of all passengers, the animal, and others on the road.

Failure to comply with road rules and regulations can result in heavy fines. It may also incur a jail sentence if the dog is found to be injured because it was unrestrained.
Share
2 min read
Published 1 October 2023 11:19am
By Eleanor Gerrard
Source: SBS News

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A blonde woman in a pink jumper holds a newborn to her chest while sitting in front of a computer.

ABC journalist says naming her son 'Methamphetamine Rules' wasn't a stunt

Australia

Rupert Murdoch giving a speech to the press.

Rupert Murdoch says 'elites have open contempt' in parting letter to staff as he steps down

World

Delegates seated in a semi-circle facing a speaker in the Sámi Parliament building.

Could these Nordic parliaments give a glimpse of what to expect from the Voice?

World

A middle aged man using laptop with a woman looking over shoulder and documents spread on the table.

$50,000 and $70,000: Why these figures are so important to your retirement

Life

Alan Joyce speaking to the media, with hands held out to both sides as he talks.

Alan Joyce's final pay packet has been revealed, but he could lose almost half of it

Australia

Two images of a teenage girl with a hospital feeding tube in her nose

Most young people bounced back after COVID-19. Sophie's case remains 'catastrophic'

COVID-19

A man standing at a podium speaking in front of microphones.

Ambition, controversy, and that North Face jacket: Daniel Andrews' legacy

Politics

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life