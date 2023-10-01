'We ruined his plans': Police spot dog behind the wheel of a car, fine his owner

Slovakian police “could not believe their eyes” when they saw what appeared to be a dog behind the wheel of a car.





The moment was captured by a speed camera and shared on social media by police, who said the motorist had claimed his four-legged friend Havino had suddenly jumped into his lap while he was driving.





But police said this was not the case as officers did not witness any sudden movements in the vehicle on the recorded footage.





They said they issued the "irresponsible" 31-year-old driver a fine but did not specify the amount nor whether it was for speeding or failing to secure his pet.



Police used the incident to remind motorists to ensure they properly secure their pets when travelling with them, but also appeared to see the humorous side.





“We ruined the boy’s hunting plans,” police joked, referring to Havino, who they said was a brown hunting dog.





In Australia, 5,000 dogs are killed or injured in road accidents each year, according to statistics from the RSPCA.





Road rules in all states and territories stipulate that a pet must be properly cared for in order to ensure the safety of all passengers, the animal, and others on the road.



