Australia

Police to speak to driver as devastated community mourns Victoria pub crash victims

A fatal SUV crash at a regional Victorian pub has shattered two families, killing five, including two children, with police set to interview the driver in hospital.

Mourners gather for a vigil.

More than 200 members of the community held a vigil for those killed or injured in the tragedy. Source: AAP / James Ross

Key Points
  • Five people, including two children, have died and with several injured an SUV crashed into a pub in regional Victoria.
  • The driver remains in hospital for shock and non-life threatening injuries.
  • More than 200 people gathered at a vigil at Daylesford's Victoria Park.
The driver of a car that
ploughed through a regional Victorian pu
b is expected to be interviewed by police as investigations into the fatal crash continue.

Three families were sitting in the Royal Daylesford Hotel's roadside beer garden when a BMW SUV mounted the kerb and hit patrons at about 6pm on Sunday.

A 38-year-old Tarneit man and his 11-year-old son were killed at the scene while his 36-year-old wife and six-year-old son were hospitalised.
DAYLESFORD PUB FATAL CAR CRASH
The emotional crowd was urged to reach out to support services if they were struggling. Source: AAP / James Ross
A 44-year-old Point Cook woman, named by media as Pratibha Sharma, was killed along with her partner, 30-year-old Jatin Chugh, and nine-year-old daughter Anvi.

An 11-month-old boy was injured but is in stable condition at the Royal Children's Hospital.

The 66-year-old driver remains in hospital for shock and non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be interviewed by police on Tuesday.
He did not have alcohol in his system and was not known to police.

More than 200 community members gathered at a vigil at Daylesford's Victoria Park on Monday night, including Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King.

The emotional crowd was urged to reach out to support services if they were struggling.

The vigil was moved from the local community centre to the park to accommodate a large turnout.
Devastated mourners streamed through the area to lay flowers, teddy bears and leave messages of condolences at the site of the accident.

"(We) are broken. Rest in peace," one message read.

A counselling service has been set up at the community health centre for locals struggling to cope with the tragedy.
READ MORE

Why do you drive on the left in some countries and the right in others?

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton described the crash as an "absolute tragedy" and "one of the most confronting scenes that experienced officers have been to".

"Some may never lose that scene, it may haunt them forever," he said.

Politicians including Premier Jacinta Allan, Opposition Leader John Pesutto and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked those who went to the victims' aid and offered their condolences to those impacted.
Share
2 min read
Published 7 November 2023 7:33am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

An artwork showing a map of Australia and a person casting their vote.

Do you live in a Yes or No area? Find out with SBS' interactive Voice referendum map

Australia

Sussan Ley at a press conference.

She once said Palestinians are 'airbrushed'. Now she says calls for restraint are 'disgraceful'

Politics

Map showing Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: a brief history

Middle East

A woman speaking while seated on a chair outside.

This disease caused Wendy 'stabbing' pain. Now, millions can protect themselves for free

Life

A group of men wearing suits walk together. One middle-aged man with a white beard raises his right hand.

What is the Palestinian group Hamas and why has it attacked Israel now?

World

A man sits in the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike.

How Iran could benefit from continued Hamas and Israel attacks

Middle East

A composite image of an art deco theatre and people sitting in a laneway.

Here are the Melbourne and Sydney neighbourhoods ranked among the world's coolest

Australia

A large group of people sitting on chairs in front of a row of flowers.

This state had the second-highest No vote, so why is it introducing its own Voice?

Politics