Australia

'Policing at its best': How two police officers brought cheer to South Australia’s African community

Two South Australian police officers are being praised for joining in a dance at the African Nations Cup football tournament in Adelaide.

Two uniformed police officers dance at a community event in Adelaide

Australian police officers were praised for killing it on the dance floor at the African Nations Cup football tournament in Adelaide. Credit: African Communities Council of South Australia

It was in the middle of an African community sporting tournament in Adelaide when two police officers busted out some serious dance moves.

The moment was captured in a video posted by the African Communities Council of South Australia (ACCSA), showing community constable George Fomba and his colleague Benjamin Stevens entertaining the crowd by joining in a spontaneous dance.

The two were on duty at South Australia's African Nations Cup soccer carnival at the time.

Advertisement
The crowd cheered on the pair, with a young girl jumping for a dance challenge with the uniformed officers.
ACCSA Chairperson Denis Yengi said it was a “beautiful” and “inspirational” moment.

He said it gave a much-needed boost to community spirit, especially after COVID isolation when they did not have many chances to come together.

“When you look at the video, it really shows the police, when they are there, are a part of us," he said.

“One of the policemen [George Fomba] is my deputy and he is really leading by example through engaging with the community and embracing, which is what the tournament is all about,” he said.
Crowds cheering and smiling at the camera in night time at a stadium.
The event was a part of South Australia's African National Cup, a football tournament that was first inaugurated in 2001 in Adelaide. Credit: Denis Yengi

‘Policing at its best’

The video has captured social media and gathered over 55,000 views so far.

Mr Yengi said the council has received a flurry of positive feedback. One person said the police officers were helping improve the relationship between the police and communities.
READ MORE

How the death of George Floyd changed the world, one year on

“Everyone was feeling comfortable around the police. They were being friendly to everyone, unlike in other places where we’ve seen police brutality against ordinary citizens.”

“In my opinion, it really shows policing at its best,” he said.
Share
2 min read
Published 19 November 2022 at 4:04pm, updated 19 November 2022 at 9:39pm
By Pranjali Sehgal
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages
Tags
Sport

Recommended for you

Australia shouldn't expect immediate lift to China trade sanctions, Anthony Albanese warns

Politics

Australia holds off Samoa to claim third-straight Rugby League World Cup win

Sport

These flags have been spotted all around the world and it's moving people to tears. Here's why

World

Seafood, rubber gloves, oranges: the products you buy in Australia could be linked to modern slavery

Australia

'Have a heart': This 10-year-old girl scolded delegates at the COP27 summit, ordering them to 'pay up'

World

Are you a mosquito magnet? Here's why some people are more prone to bites and what you can do about it

Australia

'I'm free!': Hundreds of employees opt out of Elon Musk’s ‘extremely hardcore’ Twitter

World

There's a new proposal to overhaul Australia's fuel rules. It could see some vehicles banned

Australia