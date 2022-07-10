World

Polls open in Japan as mourners brave storms to pay tribute to Shinzo Abe

Voters in Japan are heading to the polls as the country mourns former PM Shinzo Abe.

People praying behind flowers laid on the ground.

People pray at a makeshift memorial at the scene where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while delivering a speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, Friday, July 8, 2022.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 213646+0900/AP

Polls across Japan opened Sunday morning for an upper house election taking place just two days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while on the campaign trail.

The vote is expected to expand the majority of Mr Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner.

A day after Mr Abe's assassination, a steady stream of mourners, many in tears, arrived at the scene of his murder in western Japan to offer flowers and prayers.

Afternoon downpours did not deter the crowds who came to offer condolences, some having travelled great distances like 51-year-old Yoshikazu Tokudome, who flew hundreds of kilometres from the Tokyo region to the city of Nara.
"I'm just in pain, and I thought the least I could do was come here and lay some flowers," the company worker told AFP.

When he heard about the death of Mr Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, "I could understand what was being said in the news, but I just couldn't accept it."

Visitors like Mr Tokudome bowed deeply with their eyes closed, some weeping as they laid flowers on a table in a tent set up near Yamato-Saidaiji Station.

Friday's events unfolded rapidly, with Mr Abe speaking confidently into a microphone before he was shot down and the suspect immediately tackled to the ground.

"It's just shocking and I'm so sad. I was feeling really restless at home," said Sumiko Hayashi, 50.

"I really liked him as a person, too," she said, especially "the way he looked so happy with his wife."

As bouquet after bouquet was piled onto the table, it became a makeshift altar adorned by framed photos and cartoon illustrations of a smiling Mr Abe, who was forced to resign from office in 2020 due to poor health.
Cans of beer and other drinks were also placed on the table for the politician to enjoy in the afterlife, but the overriding mood was sombre.

Wiping away tears, 52-year-old Kayoko Ueda, from the neighbouring region of Osaka, told AFP she was "distraught" and "couldn't believe something like this could actually happen in Japan".

Violent crime is very rare in the country, which also has some of the world's strictest gun laws.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, who footage showed approaching Mr Abe from behind and then opening fire with an apparently handmade gun.
The killing has sparked scrutiny over whether security measures at the stump speech were sufficient, and some mourners told AFP more could have been done.

"Security was lax. It exposed, I think, how Japan was complacent in thinking everything is safe here," Ms Ueda said.

Akira Takahashi, a 54-year-old Osaka resident, agreed.

"High-ranking officials from overseas, like prime ministers and cabinet members, often visit Japan under the assumption that this is a safe country," he said.

"But I think security should be strengthened much more in the future."

With tears in his eyes, Mr Takahashi, who always thought highly of Mr Abe, said that as he laid flowers, "I told him 'thank you for everything, and please rest in peace.'"
Source: SBS, AFP

