Australia

Porn leading to rising sexual violence and grooming in Australia, consent activist says

Australia needs to reckon with the "indoctrinating" force of pornography among young people and ensure higher "porn literacy," a leading consent activist says.

A woman speaks at a press conference.

Founder of Teach Us Consent & Chair of The Global Institute for Women's Leadership's Youth Advisory Committee Chanel Contos said pornography was the main form of sex education for young people in Australia. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Australia needs a sex consent education overhaul to ensure people are "porn literate," with a leading activist warning its consumption could lead to a mass form of grooming.

In an address to the National Press Club on Wednesday, Chanel Contos likened sex education from watching porn among young people to learning to drive from watching Formula One.

This created a "treacherous" environment for girls and women.

"We need more comprehensive porn literacy to counteract an indoctrinating force that's distorting the sexual landscape for young people," she said.
READ MORE

How Australia's sexual consent laws could change

"At what point does the mass consumption of pornography, particularly among youth, become a mass form of grooming that normalises sexual violence."

Contos cited statistics showing pornography was the main form of sex education for young people in Australia, with more than half of 11-13-year-olds already exposed to it.

Pornography was commonly used by sexual predators to groom their victims into normalising violent acts, she said.

Contos, who successfully campaigned for consent education to be mandated in the Australian curriculum, also called for a review of the criminal justice system.
"It fails to bring justice," she said.

"The binary of no consequences or jail time is simply not good enough, and doesn't reflect the nuance or real desires of many victim-survivors."

With conviction rates of sexual assault in Australia sitting at 1.5 per cent, this meant the country had "essentially decriminalised" sexual assault, Contos said.

She said the nation needed restorative justice options and mediation avenues that centred on apology, empathy, and the prevention of re-offending.
READ MORE

What exactly is — and isn't — sexual consent?

Contos said the next step was for the government to build a new generation of teachers so they could educate students about respectful relationships.

Perpetrators of sexual assault were often confident, powerful and opportunistic, which Contos said were characteristics in men valued by society.

She said Australia needed to counteract these attitudes and ensure boys' schools became places of empathy and kindness, and that these too became expressions of manhood.

Contos said Australia had the potential to be a world leader in gender equality but needed to make it a priority.
2 min read
Published 1 November 2023 3:06pm
Source: AAP

