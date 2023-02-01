Praise and protests: As some remembered George Pell as a 'giant', others criticised his legacy

KEY POINTS: Thousands have attended Cardinal George Pell's Requiem Mass in Sydney.

Cardinal Pell was remembered by some as a bold and brave advocate for the Catholic Church.

But others protested against the commemoration.

This article contains references to child abuse and suicide.





Cardinal George Pell has been remembered as a hero, a scapegoat and the son of a publican who rose to become the most senior and influential Australian in the Catholic Church.





Thousands of mourners and religious leaders from around the world packed Sydney's St Mary's Cathedral on Thursday for the controversial figure's Requiem Mass.





Others gathered to watch on screens outside, while crowds of protesters assembled across the road to demonstrate against the commemoration.



The casket of Cardinal George Pell was carried into St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney on Wednesday morning. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins The 81-year-old former Catholic archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney died in Rome last month and was buried in the cathedral's crypt, alongside seven other former archbishops.





Sydney Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher celebrated the final mass for his friend, describing him as the son of a Ballarat publican, who spent 56 years as a priest and rose to become the third most powerful man in the Catholic Church.





Cardinal Pell was a bold and brave advocate for the Catholic Church who brought World Youth Day and Pope Benedict XVI to Australia in 2008 but "remained very much an Australian until the end", Archbishop Fisher told the congregation.





He said the "giant of a man" had a big heart and when he was ordained at St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican he adopted and lived by the motto "Be not afraid", eventually serving under three popes.



Media personality Alan Jones (centre) was among the high-profile figures who attended Cardinal Pell's funeral. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins Archbishop Fisher addressed the elephant in the cathedral early in the service, referring to the 404 days the cardinal spent in jail after being convicted of molesting two teenage choirboys in 1996. The convictions were later quashed .





"Even after he was unanimously exonerated by the High Court, some continued to demonise him," Archbishop Fisher said.





"But many appreciate the legacy of this most influential churchman in our nation's history."





In a eulogy for his brother, David Pell denounced the child sexual abuse allegations as a "relentless campaign to smear George's life".





"We implore you to rid yourselves of the woke algorithms of mistruths, half-truths and outright lies that are being perpetrated," he said.



Thousands of mourners and religious leaders from around the world packed Sydney's St Mary's Cathedral on Thursday for Cardinal Pell's Requiem Mass. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins

Who did - and didn't - attend Cardinal Pell's funeral?

Opposition leader Peter Dutton, former prime ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott, media personality Alan Jones and politicians Mark Latham and Matt Canavan were among those attending.





Mr Abbott also spoke about his friend, calling the cardinal a "great hero" who was made a scapegoat and equating his time in prison to "a modern-day crucifixion".





"George Pell was the greatest man I've ever known," he said.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Opposition Leader Chris Minns were notable absentees.



Protests as Cardinal Pell farewelled

Police riot squad units remained outside the cathedral to ensure safe distance between mourners and the protesters who marched past the building's forecourt during the service chanting "George Pell go to hell".





An 11th hour compromise was reached on Wednesday to allow a protest organised by LGBTQI+ group Community Action for Rainbow Rights.





"We're not here to cause trouble, we're here to bring attention to the abuse, that's all," protester Max Elbourne told AAP.





Thousands of colourful ribbons attached to the cathedral's gates in memory of those who suffered sexual abuse by clergy were removed overnight.





Tensions flared briefly when some mourners tried to take down others tied to a small area of cathedral fence where the church had allowed them to be displayed.



A confrontation between protesters and supporters of the Catholic Church during the Pontifical Requiem Mass for Cardinal George Pell at St. Mary's Cathedral in Sydney on Thursday. Source: AAP / Dean lewins Cardinal Pell's conservative stance on gay marriage and abortion were the subject of criticism throughout his life. He also faced allegations of covering up child abuse.





A handful of protesters also gathered at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oakleigh in Melbourne's southeast that neighbours Sacred Heart Primary School.





Among them was Chrissie Foster, who pointed to buildings where two of her three daughters were raped while attending the school in the late 1980s and early 1990s.





The protesters tied ribbons on the fence as a reminder of the ongoing fight for justice, and remain furious at Cardinal Pell for failing to act on reports of historical abuse.





The group believes the Church needs to accept greater responsibility for moving predatory priests around different communities.



Advocate Chrissie Foster ties ribbons to the fence outside at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Oakleigh in Melbourne on Thursday. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett Ms Foster's daughters Emma and Katie Foster were raped by Father Kevin O'Donnell while Cardinal Pell oversaw their parish as bishop for the southern region of Melbourne.





Katie used alcohol as a teenager and was left with life-altering injuries when she was hit by a car in 1999.





Emma died in 2008 after taking a fatal dose of medication.





Concerns were raised about Father O'Donnell before he met either of the girls.





Cathie Shields' children went to school with the Fosters and she tied ribbons to the church's fence on Thursday to ensure their trauma is part of the cardinal's legacy.





"There were so many victims of the Church that people seem to forget about when they're saying what a great man he was," Ms Sheids said.





"It's just this dark cloud that hangs over everybody."





Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline crisis support on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged 5 to 25). More information is available at beyondblue.org.au and lifeline.org.au .





Anyone seeking information or support relating to sexual abuse can contact Bravehearts on 1800 272 831 or Blue Knot on 1300 657 380.



