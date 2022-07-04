Australia

'Precarious position': Tug boats work to stop ship from smashing into cliffs south of Sydney

An operation is underway to prevent a carrier with 21 people on board from crashing into cliffs south of Sydney after the ship lost power and began drifting.

stranded container ship

Stranded Portland Bay container ship on Monday, 4 July 2022. Source: Surf Life Saving NSW.

Tug boats are working to prevent a bulk carrier that lost power after departing Wollongong in wild weather from smashing into cliffs at the Royal National Park, south of Sydney.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says the bulk carrier Portland Bay is anchored about one nautical mile off Garie Beach, in the Royal National Park between Sydney and Wollongong.

"It's a precarious position," he told reporters on Monday.
Advertisement

"Our thoughts are with those on board but the NSW government is continuing to work with Commonwealth agencies to ensure that that situation is rectified as quickly as possible," he said.

Police Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell said the 170m vessel, registered in Hong Kong, left Wollongong on Monday morning before it got into trouble about 7.30am.

"The vessel had lost power and was drifting towards the cliffs of the Royal National Park," Mr Thurtell said.

Portland Bay has dropped two anchors and the SL Diamantina tug boat is on the scene attempting to point the bow of the ship out towards the open sea and slow its drift toward the coast.

A second tug boat on the way from Port Botany is expected at about 1.30pm to tow the bulk carrier further away from the coast.

READ MORE
'The worst case of deja vu': More than 30,000 people told to evacuate as floods devastate NSW
Plans to fly the ship's 21 crew members to safety have been put on hold.

"I have spoken to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), which has indicated they believe that it's unsafe to do that at this present time and they've delayed that rescue mission," Mr Thurtell said.

The ship isn't carrying anything besides its own fuel and oil, which should make it easier for the tug boats to help.

The AMSA has sent a jet to the scene to provide communications and location data.

NSW Water Police, the Volunteer Marine Rescue service and the Navy are also responding as part of the operation led by the NSW Port Authority
SHARE
2 min read
Published 4 July 2022 at 12:55pm
Source: SBS, AAP

Recommended for you

Peter Dutton says landmark High Court ruling on dual-nationals will have ‘dire consequences’

Peter Dutton says landmark High Court ruling on dual-nationals will have ‘dire consequences’

Australia

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

Immigration

‘Absolute gridlock’: The migration and visa challenges facing the new government

‘Absolute gridlock’: The migration and visa challenges facing the new government

Immigration

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

World

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

World

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

Investigations

China warns Australia risks 'serious consequences' after jet interception

China warns Australia risks 'serious consequences' after jet interception

Australia