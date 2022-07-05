Politics

Flood disaster payments to be available from Thursday, Anthony Albanese says

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced payments of $1,000 for every eligible adult and $400 for every child will be offered across 23 local government areas impacted by floods.

NSW floods

A NSW State Emergency Service (SES) crew is seen in a rescue boat as roads are submerged under floodwater from the swollen Hawkesbury River, in Windsor, northwest of Sydney. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI

Anthony Albanese has announced disaster recovery payments will be available for those impacted by NSW floods from Thursday, saying the government wanted to make support available "as soon as possible".

The prime minister announced the payments on ABC News Breakfast on Wednesday morning ahead of a visit to flood-affected areas with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

"That will be $1,000 for every eligible adult who has been impacted here ... $400 for every child will be available across the 23 local government areas that have been impacted so far," he said.
Advertisement
"We know this is having a real impact on people. We want to make sure the supports are available as soon as possible."

Mr Albanese said the payments would be separate from the initial assistance flagged earlier in the week.

The prime minister confirmed Australian Defence Force (ADF) assistance has been increased, with a third helicopter being made available along with 250 ADF personnel.
READ MORE
Federal government mulls further support as Anthony Albanese to visit flood-hit NSW communities
Mr Albanese praised Mr Perrottet for his work throughout the crisis, saying he was pleased the federal government and state government were working together.

"People have conflict fatigue. They don't want to see governments arguing," he said.
Defence forces prepare sand bags for residents.
Members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) prepare sandbags for residents in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, on Monday, 4 July 2022. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI
"Premier Perrottet has been extremely responsible with the way he has acted, I'm very pleased that my government ... have worked closely in partnership. That's what people want."

"People want governments to work together in the interests of the population, not to engage in politics."
SHARE
2 min read
Published 6 July 2022 at 8:50am
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Politics

Peter Dutton says landmark High Court ruling on dual-nationals will have ‘dire consequences’

Peter Dutton says landmark High Court ruling on dual-nationals will have ‘dire consequences’

Australia

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Australia

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Australia

'Thank you Australia': Socceroo Awer Mabil dedicates sudden-death goal to the nation

'Thank you Australia': Socceroo Awer Mabil dedicates sudden-death goal to the nation

Sport