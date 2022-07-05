Flood disaster payments to be available from Thursday, Anthony Albanese says

Anthony Albanese has announced disaster recovery payments will be available for those impacted by NSW floods from Thursday, saying the government wanted to make support available "as soon as possible".





The prime minister announced the payments on ABC News Breakfast on Wednesday morning ahead of a visit to flood-affected areas with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.





"That will be $1,000 for every eligible adult who has been impacted here ... $400 for every child will be available across the 23 local government areas that have been impacted so far," he said.



"We know this is having a real impact on people. We want to make sure the supports are available as soon as possible."





Mr Albanese said the payments would be separate from the initial assistance flagged earlier in the week.





The prime minister confirmed Australian Defence Force (ADF) assistance has been increased, with a third helicopter being made available along with 250 ADF personnel.



Mr Albanese praised Mr Perrottet for his work throughout the crisis, saying he was pleased the federal government and state government were working together.





"People have conflict fatigue. They don't want to see governments arguing," he said.



Members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) prepare sandbags for residents in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, on Monday, 4 July 2022. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI "Premier Perrottet has been extremely responsible with the way he has acted, I'm very pleased that my government ... have worked closely in partnership. That's what people want."



