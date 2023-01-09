Prince Harry says royal asking about baby skin colour 'not racist' in promo interview for explosive memoir

Prince Harry said on Sunday that he did not view as "racist" a British royal family member inquiring about the skin colour of his and his wife Meghan's unborn baby.





The prince and Meghan had told the story of an unnamed royal repeatedly asking about the skin colour of their unborn son Archie, in a 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.





It became one of the most discussed points on the show, which also accused British tabloids of racist treatment of Meghan, and prompted a rare reaction from the palace.



Harry denied accusing the royal of racism, in an interview aired Sunday on Britain's ITV television to promote his memoir "Spare".





"No I didn't. The British press said that," Harry said, adding that Meghan had also not called the royals "racist".





Harry said that "having lived within that family", he blamed the incident on "unconscious bias".





"My understanding is because of my own experience — the difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different," the prince said.



In the ITV interview, Harry repeated and elaborated on accusations that he and Meghan have made since they left royal duties; that the royals and their aides not only failed to protect them from a hostile and sometimes racist press, but actively leaked stories about them via anonymous sources. Source: AAP / AP His comments came after a recent embarrassing incident late last year when a royal aide asked a black British charity head where she "really came from" at a reception .





The elderly aristocrat resigned and later apologised in person.



READ MORE Royal aide resigns after making racist comments to Buckingham Palace guest

Harry's wife Meghan is mixed-race and she told Winfrey that Harry had relayed to her details of several conversations about how dark their baby's skin colour would be.





Winfrey asked if they were concerned the baby would be "too brown" and Meghan replied: "I wasn't able to follow up with why, but that — if that's the assumption you're making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one."





Meghan said that naming the royal responsible would be "very damaging for them".



The Winfrey interview prompted Buckingham Palace to issue a rare statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, saying "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning".





"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the statement said.





Prince William told reporters at the time that "we are very much not a racist family".



On Thursday, Harry's book Spare mistakenly went on sale in Spain five days before its official release, chronicling not only hugely personal details, such as how he lost his virginity and took illegal drugs, but more intimate private instances of family disharmony.





His elder brother had knocked him over in a brawl, and both siblings begged their father not to marry his second wife, Camilla, now the Queen Consort, the book says.





Commentators say the book has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the days of the royal soap opera in the 1990s around the break-up of Charles' marriage to his late first wife Princess Diana, the mother of William and Harry.



