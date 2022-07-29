Australia

Proposed referendum question on Indigenous Voice revealed at Garma Festival

Anthony Albanese says the greatest threat to advancing Indigenous constitutional recognition is "indifference", adding that he is hopeful Australians will find room in their hearts to support the Uluru Statement from the Heart

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese listens to Yothu Yindi Foundation Chair Galarrwuy Yunupingu during the Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land, Northern Territory.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese listens to Yothu Yindi Foundation Chair Galarrwuy Yunupingu during the Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land, Northern Territory on 29 July 2022. Indigenous constitutional recognition is expected to be a key theme at this weekend’s Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land. Source: AAP / Aaron Bunch

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has recommend changes to the constitution as Australia takes historic steps towards an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Mr Albanese told Indigenous leaders, campaigners and advocates gathered at the Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land on Saturday what many have waited decades to hear: the nation is ready for reform.
His recommendations ahead of a referendum include adding three sentences to the constitution to establish the voice, as a starting point for discussion.

"This may not be the final form of words, but I think it's how we can get to a final form of words," he said during a speech at the festival on Saturday.

The referendum question put to Australians could be as simple as: do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?

"A straightforward proposition," Mr Albanese said.

"A simple principle. A question from the heart."
Dancers dressed in traditional costume and makeup open the Garma Festival.
The four-day Garma Festival is a celebration of the Yolngu people's cultural and ceremonial traditions, drawing about 2000 guests. Source: AAP / Aaron Bunch
The news was cautiously welcomed at Garma at Gulkula, a significant ceremonial site on the Gove Peninsula overlooking the ocean from deep within a stringybark forest.

Indigenous academic Marcia Langton said it was good news but there was a lot of hard work to come and she had not fully considered the prime minister's proposal.

"I will wait for an informed opinion from a constitutional lawyer," she said when asked about the recommendation.

Yothu Yindi Foundation board member Djaawa Yunupingu reminded a forum at the festival that Indigenous people had been made many promises in previous generations.
"It has hurt us a lot to hear these promises made to our faces only to see the promises betrayed," he said in a speech.

He reminded the crowd of the work his brother, Galarrwuy Yunupingu, had led across four decades with former prime ministers Bob Hawke, Tony Abbott and Kevin Rudd and the pledges they had been given.

"We watch those words. Those words were wiped away," he said.
"Now we're into 2022. We are hearing words from a prime minister ... understanding the seriousness of the business and I'll be honest, these words are lifting our spirits."

Mr Albanese is undoubtedly aware of the history of Indigenous reconciliation in Australia. He repeated calls in his speech for bipartisan support and urge Australians to engage on the issue.
"Enshrining a Voice will be a national achievement. It will be above politics," he said.

The prime minister also acknowledged the potential for the referendum to fail amid concerns opponents of Indigenous recognition were deliberately creating confusion among the public.

"A referendum is a high hurdle to clear, you know that and so do we," he said.

"We recognise the risks of failure but we choose not to dwell on them - because we see this referendum as a magnificent opportunity for Australia."

If a referendum goes ahead it would be the first in more than 20 years. Only eight out of 44 Australian referendums have succeeded since 1901.
3 min read
Published 30 July 2022 at 7:17am, updated an hour ago at 12:46pm
Source: AAP, SBS

