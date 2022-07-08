Protesters blasted the Benny Hill theme as Boris Johnson resigned. Why was Hugh Grant involved?

Actor Hugh Grant urged protesters to adopt theatrics to mark the end of Boris Johnson’s reign as the UK's prime minister, and they heeded his call.





The Golden Globe-winning actor, known for playing a UK prime minister in the film Love Actually, encouraged activist Steve Bray to play the Benny Hill theme song Yakety Sax outside parliament.





Demonstrators quickly took up the call to blast the novelty song at Westminster, with the comedic tune even being broadcast in the background of a Sky News cross.



It is not the first time Grant has been outspoken about the UK government. He was critical of the government over the handling of the News of the World phone hacking scandal, which he helped to expose more than a decade ago.





Mr Johnson on Thursday resigned as Conservative Party leader after a wave of nearly 60 members of his government deserted him.



He has signalled his intention to stay on as prime minister during a caretaker mode until a successor is appointed.



What led to Boris Johnson's resignation

A number of scandals led to Mr Johnson losing support within parliament.





Perhaps the most high-profile was the controversy surrounding his involvement and knowledge in parties held at his official residence during periods of COVID-19 lockdowns in the UK, when gatherings were banned.





Mr Johnson received a fine over the gatherings, becoming the first sitting prime minister to be fined by police.





His lack of action in addressing concerns Conservative Party politicians within his ranks who had been embroiled in accusations of sexual misconduct had also become an issue.





The most recent saw Mr Johnson on Tuesday apologise for appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip, despite being previously made aware of sexual assault allegations against him.





At one stage Mr Johnson found himself in an ethical dilemma when political donor funds were used to refurbish his private apartment. The work on the Downing Street residence also saw the Conservative Party cop a fine.





It's not just been scandals, with his government's performance having been panned by critics on a number of fronts.





Many of the public remain unhappy with the UK government's handing of the COVID-19 pandemic response, where almost 20,000 Brits have died so far.



