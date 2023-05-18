Protesters to face harsher punishment after 'outrageous' disruption

Key Points South Australia's government fast-tracked legislation increasing maximum fines for public obstruction.

It comes after a series of protests from climate action group Extinction Rebellion.

Politicians and police said the protests disrupted the community and compromised safety.

Authorities and politicians in South Australia have taken action against protesters after three days of disruption by climate action group Extinction Rebellion.





One of the protests involved a 69-year-old woman abseiling over a city bridge and disrupting peak-hour traffic for about 90 minutes on Wednesday.





Police Commissioner Grant Stevens told media he would like to "cut the rope and let them drop".





"The ropes are fully extended across the street. So we can’t, as much as we might like to, cut the rope and let them drop," he said.



Members of Extinction Rebellion have held protests at the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association conference at the Adelaide Convention Centre this week. Source: AAP / Matt Turner Extinction Rebellion said the protester's action was to give a "life or death message" to delegates attending the nearby Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association conference at the Adelaide Convention Centre.





Now, the state government has rushed into parliament legislation increasing the maximum fines for public obstruction from $750 to $50,000 or a three-month prison sentence.





Premier Peter Malinauskas said the legislative change makes "zero amendments" to the ability for people to protest peacefully in South Australia.



READ MORE Why was climate activist Violet Coco given a jail sentence and what are the laws against protesting?

"But what cannot be allowed to occur is people to disrupt the rest of the community in such a way that compromises the risk and safety of others," he said.





"The actions of Extinction Rebellion, quite frankly, do the cause of decarbonisation harm."





Opposition Leader David Speirs said Wednesday's protest proved costly for businesses and there were reports people had been delayed attending appointments at the nearby Royal Adelaide Hospital.





"These types of protests are getting out of control and we are sick and tired of seeing groups and individuals receive nothing more than a slap on the wrist," he said.



South Australia’s Premier Peter Malinauskas has criticised Extinction Rebellion. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas "We believe in every South Australian's right to protest, but in a peaceful way that is respectful of those who chose to go about their daily lives.





"What we saw yesterday from Extinction Rebellion was outrageous and unacceptable."





In Thursday's protest, activists targeted the Adelaide headquarters of oil and gas company Santos, allegedly throwing paint on the building. Four people were arrested.





A 68-year-old Victorian woman and a 49-year-old NSW woman were charged with property damage and marking graffiti, a 50-year-old Victorian man with property damage, and a 66-year-old Adelaide man with disorderly behaviour and property damage.



Greens MP Robert Simms said such legislation to curtail the right to protest was "chilling".





"Draconian anti-protest laws were rushed through state parliament in NSW. It's very alarming to hear that South Australia may be next," he said.



