Public frustration is rising in China over its zero-COVID policies. Here's what you need to know

As China continues to pursue its zero-COVID policy, public fatigue is growing over the government's hardline approach.





A deadly fire in the northwest Xinjiang region has spurred an outpouring of anger at the restrictions and widening lockdowns, with claims they hampered rescue attempts.





In a country where public criticism of the government is fraught, the protesters' condemnation of the regime is rare.





So why are people protesting, how significant is it, and where's it all heading?



Why are people protesting?

Crowds took to the streets on Friday night in Xinjiang's capital of Urumqi, chanting "End the lockdown!" and pumping their fists in the air after a deadly fire triggered anger over their prolonged COVID-19 lockdown.





Ten people were killed and nine injured when the blaze ripped through a residential building in Urumqi on Thursday night, according to state news agency Xinhua.



In this image from a video, police, foreground, watch protesters in Shanghai on Saturday, 26 November 2022. Source: AAP / AP Online posts circulating on both Chinese and overseas social media platforms since Friday have claimed that lengthy lockdowns in the city hampered rescue attempts.





Videos showed people in a plaza singing China's national anthem with its lyric, "Rise up, those who refuse to be slaves!" while others shouted that they wanted to be released from lockdowns.



How significant are the protests?

Richard McGregor, senior fellow of East Asia at the Lowy Institute, told SBS News that while it's not unusual to see protests in China, criticising the Communist party is rare.





"It's very unusual to see protesters yelling out condemnation of the Communist party and Xi Jinping,” he said.





“That’s something we have not seen for a long time.”



Could the protests lead to change?

Mr McGregor said it would be difficult to predict whether the protest could lead to any change in policy.





“In the short term, there’s likely to be some sort of crackdown either to disperse the protesters or punish them.





"The bigger point is what happens to COVID-zero?", he said.





“China is going into winter, they’ve got a lot of under-vaccinated people … the government officially is standing by COVID-zero ... but I think in many places — but not everywhere — there’s frustration with it.





"So the question is whether the policy is changed or modified and whether we’ve seen the start of that."





China defends President Xi Jinping's signature zero-COVID-19 policy as life-saving and necessary to prevent the healthcare system getting overwhelmed.





Officials have vowed to continue with it despite the growing public push-back and its mounting toll on the world's second-biggest economy.



“I want to be careful of saying there’s a single public mood … but in some cities, there is a lot of anger and frustration about the policy and it seems to be reaching a tipping point," Mr McGregor said.



What has the official reaction been?

Urumqi officials abruptly held a news conference in the early hours of Saturday to deny COVID-19 measures had hampered escape and rescue, but internet users continued to question the official narrative.





Dali Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago, said the comments from authorities that the residents of the Urumqi building had been able to go downstairs and thus escape was likely to have been perceived as victim-blaming and further fuelled public anger.



"During the first two years of COVID, people trusted the government to make the best decisions to keep them safe from the virus," Mr Yang said.





"Now people are increasingly asking tough questions and are wary about following orders."





Reuters verified that the footage was published from Urumqi, where many of its four million residents have been under some of the country's longest lockdowns, barred from leaving their homes for as long as 100 days.





In the capital Beijing, 2,700km away, some residents under lockdown staged small-scale protests or confronted their local officials over movement restrictions placed on them, with some successfully pressuring them into lifting them ahead of schedule.



Why are Xinjiang and Shanghai in the spotlight?

Xinjiang is home to 10 million Uyghurs. Rights groups and Western governments have long accused Beijing of abuses against the mainly-Muslim ethnic minority, including forced labour in internment camps. China strongly rejects such claims.





Shanghai, China's most populous city and financial hub, which endured a two-month lockdown earlier this year, tightened testing requirements on Saturday for entering cultural venues such as museums and libraries, requiring people to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours, down from 72 hours earlier.



What are the reasons for the lengthy lockdowns?

China is the last major economy wedded to a zero-COVID-19 strategy, with authorities wielding snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and mass testing to snuff out new outbreaks as they emerge.





China recorded 34,909 new domestic infections on Saturday, the vast majority of which were asymptomatic, according to the National Health Commission.



What next?

The next few weeks could be the worst in China since the early weeks of the pandemic both for the economy and the healthcare system, Mark Williams of Capital Economics said in a note this week, as efforts to contain the current outbreak will require additional localised lockdowns in many cities, which will further depress economic activity.



