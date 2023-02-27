World

'Pure magic': Why this Brazilian 'shack' was named house of the year

A 66-square-metre "shack" that cost less than $50,000 to build has beat out competitors from around the world to be named "house of the year".

Brazilian artist Kdu dos Anjos.

Artist Kdu dos Anjos said his house "isn't the most chic in the world, but it's a well-built shack". Credit: facebook.com/kdudosanjos.oficial

Key Points
  • Kdu dos Anjos' house is small in size, but it's won a big award.
  • It was designed by the Levante architecture collective and built for less than $50,000.
  • The award-winning home is located in Brazil's bustling Aglomerado da Serra favela.
At first glance, it is a house like dozens of others in the crowded
favelas of Brazil
. But this seemingly modest dwelling of 66 square metres, with its exposed brick walls, has just been recognised as the "house of the year" in an international architecture competition.

The house honoured by architecture website ArchDaily belongs to Kdu dos Anjos, a 32-year-old artist living in the bustling Aglomerado da Serra favela, at the bottom of a hill on the edge of the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.

The two-storey structure defeated some more-imposing contest entries from India, Mexico, Vietnam and Germany.
"I'm very proud that my house won this prize, because most of the news about the favelas talks of violence and homes destroyed by landslides," said Mr dos Anjos.

"Today, my home is on top of the world!"

'Pure magic'

The house, built on a small lot Mr dos Anjos purchased in 2017, is well-ventilated and enjoys abundant natural light; it features horizontal casement windows and a large terrace.

"The design of the house represents a constructive model that uses common materials in the slums, with an adequate implementation and attention to lighting and ventilation, resulting in a space with great environmental quality," ArchDaily wrote on its website.
For Mr dos Anjos, who founded a cultural centre in his community, the prize carries special significance.

"I know my house isn't the most chic in the world, but it's a well-built shack," he said with a grin.

Mr dos Anjos has been living there since 2020, along with two dogs, a cat and more than 60 plants.

"What the architects did is pure magic," he said. "We barely have 66 square metres, but I've had parties here with close to 200 people."

A childhood dream realised

The design was the work of the Levante architecture collective, which does pro-bono or low-cost work in the favelas.

From the outside, the house resembles its neighbours, but it incorporates several features that make it both sturdier and more respectful of the environment, particularly in its "attention to lighting and ventilation", said architect Fernando Maculan, the project leader.

One apparent difference with nearby houses is in the arrangement of the bricks, which are laid horizontally - not vertically - and in staggered rows, which adds solidity and improves insulation.
The project took eight months - and a lot of work.

"The masons were angry because they thought laying bricks this way was very time-consuming," Mr Maculan said.

"And we had a lot of trouble getting the materials up the stairs - it's the last house on the alley, and I had to pay the workers who carried it a lot," he said.

The narrow, twisting roads in the favela are difficult for vehicles to navigate.
The Aglomerado da Serra favela in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.
The Aglomerado da Serra favela in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte. Credit: Cecilia Alvarenga/Getty Images
The entire job cost 150,000 reais ($43,000), and the investment paid off in more ways than one: Not only did the architecture prize bring international recognition, the house has helped Mr dos Anjos realise a childhood dream.

"When I was a boy, I lived in a very modest, poorly insulated room. I even got stung by a scorpion - my sister did too," he said.

"Winning this prize after having suffered from architecture-related problems represents a great victory for me."
Share
3 min read
Published 27 February 2023 at 12:11pm, updated 27 February 2023 at 12:28pm
Source: AFP, SBS

Recommended for you

Close-up of

'Shocking evidence': A former Australian prime minister is part of a plan to jail Vladimir Putin

World

People walking down a Sydney street

The world's biggest four-day workweek trial has ended and the findings are overwhelmingly positive

World

Man stands in front of tree.

These uni students are working 'extreme hours' to make ends meet, but a crackdown is looming

Immigration

A woman stands in front of a wooden fence with a purple and yellow flag over her shoulder

The 'I' in LGBTIQ+: What it's like to be intersex in Australia

Life

A medicine box and an injectable pen

More weight loss drugs like Ozempic are coming, but are they really good for us?

Life

Hands wearing gloves holding on to a needle inserted into a vial

Australians are now eligible for another COVID booster but this is why it might be better to wait

Australia

Turkish Flag on back of boat and Mosque on hillside just above.

Turkey or Türkiye? Why the country changed its official name

World

Bernard Arnault

Secretive, patient and a visionary: Meet the man who's suddenly become the world's richest

World