Australia

Qantas announces Vanessa Hudson to replace Alan Joyce as CEO

Ms Hudson, who will take over from Mr Joyce when he retires, will be the first woman to lead the company.

Vanessa Hudson

The Qantas Group has announced Vanessa Hudson will become its next CEO and managing director, taking over from Alan Joyce when he retires in November 2023. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts

Key Points
  • The Qantas Group has announced Vanessa Hudson will become its next CEO and managing director.
  • She will take over from Alan Joyce upon his retirement in November 2023.
  • Ms Hudson will be the first woman to hold the position of CEO in the company's history.
The Qantas Group has announced Vanessa Hudson will become its next CEO and managing director, taking over from Alan Joyce when he retires in November 2023.

Ms Hudson is currently the group’s chief financial officer, and will be the first woman to hold the position of CEO in the company's history.

Chairman Richard Goyder said the appointment came after a "rigorous selection process".

“A lot of thought has gone into this succession and the Board had a number of high-quality candidates to consider, both internally and externally," he said.

“Vanessa has a deep understanding of this business after almost three decades in a range of roles both onshore and offshore, across commercial, customer and finance. She has a huge amount of airline experience and she’s an outstanding leader.
READ MORE

Qantas says people will continue to fly as air travel rebounds despite soaring cost of living

Ms Hudson has worked in a number of executive positions across the group over 28 years, including chief customer officer and senior vice president for Qantas across the Americas and New Zealand.

“It’s an absolute honour to be asked to lead the national carrier. This is an exceptional company full of incredibly talented people and it’s very well positioned for the future," she said.

"My focus will be delivering for those we rely on and who rely on us – our customers, our employees, our shareholders and the communities we serve.”

Ms Hudson will continue in her current role while also being CEO designate and joining the board.

An announcement on a new chief financial officer will be made in the months ahead.
Share
2 min read
Published 2 May 2023 10:02am
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Teenage girl standing on a boat in the ocean, facing away from the camera

Why a childhood holiday was the most meaningful event of Anna's life

Life

A man and a woman running along a beach.

The reason you might not be the age you think you are

Life

Cars driving along a highway.

Why drivers in this state may have to sit a new test before renewing their licence

Australia

Older man in a suit on a throne.

Will we get a holiday? More details about King Charles' coronation revealed

World

A man and a black bear staring at eachother.

Un-bear-lievable: As David relaxed, a bear appeared. Here's what happened next

World

A scene from children's TV show Bluey

Why this episode of Bluey has been criticised by some parents and body image experts

Health

SPAIN SCIENCE SPELEOLOGY

'Already? Surely not': Why this mountaineer spent 500 days in a cave with no outside contact

World

A man smiling and looking into the camera.

'Irreplaceable': MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo remembered after shock death at 46

Australia