World

Qantas faces a Senate grilling over Qatar flights. Here's what we can expect

The federal government's decision to block a Qatar Airways bid for extra flights will come under the microscope of a parliamentary inquiry.

An airborne Qantas aircraft.

National carrier Qantas is set to face a Senate inquiry on Tuesday, following a government decision to disallow further flights from Qatar Airways in and out of Australia. Source: SIPA USA / SOPA Images

Key Points
  • The Senate inquiry will look into flight prices and consumer rights.
  • Opposition transport spokesperson Bridget McKenzie will head the inquiry committee.
  • A Qatar Airways representative was invited to Tuesday's hearing, but declined to appear.
Flight prices, airline competition and consumer rights will come under the spotlight at a Senate inquiry after the government made a controversial decision to block extra flights from Qatar Airways.

Opposition transport spokesperson Bridget McKenzie is heading a committee on Australia's bilateral air services agreements that will begin hearings on Tuesday.

McKenzie has been critical of Transport Minister Catherine King's decision to reject Qatar Airways' bid to double the 28 weekly services it currently offers in Australia, after being lobbied by Qantas.

Critics claim the move shields Qantas from competition and allows them to inflate airfares.

King has claimed the decision was made in the national interest.
McKenzie said it was the equivalent of an economic sanction.

"It's actually impacted our economy and it's impacted Qatar Airways' economic future," she told ABC radio on Tuesday.

On claims by the government the decision was partially in response to human rights abuses in the Middle Eastern nation, McKenzie said governments "don't usually jump straight away to economic sanctions".

"We work our way through diplomatic frameworks and processes."
READ MORE

Invasive strip searches a factor in Qatar Airways rejection, transport minister says

The senator has also accused the government of having a cosy relationship with Qantas and suggested the carrier's support of the Yes campaign for the upcoming referendum could have been done to bolster its political sway with the government.

Tuesday hearing to focus primarily on consumer concerns

The committee is expecting to hear from the current and former heads of Qantas and other airlines, alongside representatives from airports and unions, economists, the Qatari ambassador, the consumer watchdog and the Productivity Commission.

Tuesday's hearings will focus on consumer concerns and issues at Sydney Airport after a June report from the consumer watchdog alleged Qantas had cancelled flights to keep take-off and landing slots at the east coast airport.
Former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce sitting in a chair with his arms raised while speaking.
Former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce during the Senate Select Committee on the Cost of Living at Parliament House, Melbourne. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett
Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker was invited to the Tuesday hearing but declined, though he could appear at a later date.

Labor senator Tony Sheldon said he was "very disappointed" and that Baker was no more above the law or parliamentary scrutiny than Qantas chairperson Richard Goyder or its CEO Vanessa Hudson.

"Qatar Airways and the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority need to be hauled before this committee in the coming days," he said in a statement.

Qantas facing a tidal wave of costly marketing disasters

However, McKenzie remains confident all invited parties will assist the inquiry later on.

"In all our discussions thus far, they're very amenable to assisting the committee with their inquiries and I think that's a really positive thing."

Qantas has faced a recent storm of PR disasters marked by
a Senate grilling on its $2.47 billion profit
during a cost-of-living crisis, and a
potential $250 million fine
from the consumer watchdog for flight cancellations.
READ MORE

Damien worked for Qantas for decades. His sacking was just ruled unlawful

Compounding these issues are
its former CEO Alan Joyce's expedited exit
, and a major High Court loss which found the airline had illegally sacked 1,600 workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee will hold four public hearings, one each in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Canberra.

Submissions for the inquiry closed on Monday and it is due to report by October 9.
Share
3 min read
Published 19 September 2023 8:28am
Updated 2h ago 9:01am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A digital graphic with a magnifying glass over two question marks with virus particles floating around it.

What we still don't know about COVID-19 three years into the pandemic

COVID-19

A man and a woman holding hands and wearing facemasks while walking outside

What we know about BA.2.86, the 'highly mutated' COVID-19 variant monitored by WHO

Health

Split image of Angelina Jolie and a man with a beard standing outside

He was jailed after teaching girls. Now Angelina Jolie is demanding his release

Asia

A young man holding a sign reading #YourReferenceAintRelevant

'Good character' can reduce sentences for child abusers. Harri is trying to change that

Australia

Fruit and vegetables in a supermarket

Here's how Australian supermarkets are making millions during the cost of living crisis

Australia

Crowd hold up placards welcoming a football team.

What's next for the Matildas after a groundbreaking World Cup run

Sport

Parliament House superimposed with the referendum ballot paper and a downwards arrow.

Expert who predicted shock Brexit result weighs in on the Voice's chances

Politics

A close up of a man wearing a shirt and blazer who is speaking while standing outside.

Prince William is president of England's Football Association. So why didn't he go to the final?

World