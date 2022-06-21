Qantas scraps masks on some international flights

Qantas said the decision to scrap masks on some international flights signals moves towards the "lifting of mask mandates onboard aircraft in all settings".





The updated rules means passengers catching flights to the United States, United Kingdom and some parts of Europe no longer need to wear masks.





The Australian airline said those crew and passengers wanting a mask will still be offered one.



"The change to in-flight mask requirements on some international flights is an important step in our transition to living with COVID, and we welcome this change," Qantas said in a memo sent to staff.





"The removal of mask mandates for airports and some international flights reinforces that the lifting of mask mandates onboard aircraft in all settings is the appropriate next step, with global studies showing the risk of transmission inside the cabin is very low."





Current government regulations say passengers on all inbound international flights must wear masks, along with those on all domestic flights.



Opposition leader calls for end to mask mandates on flights

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said Australia must end mandates requiring passengers on international flights to wear masks when flying into the country.





Mr Dutton told Sydney radio 2GB keeping the mask mandate for some flights but not others "doesn't pass the pub test".



"We've taken a decision to take the health advice, that's always prudent. But if you've got a situation where on one leg of the flight you've got to wear a mask, but not the other, that just doesn't make sense," he said.





Mr Dutton agreed with an assertion the mandate was a "handbrake" on the economy, with people potentially avoiding flying to Australia if they must wear a mask on the flight.



