Australia

Alleged culprit in police custody after fatally shooting three in Bogie, Queensland

The person police believe is responsible for the shooting deaths of three people on a property in rural Queensland is being held alongside two others.

A cap with Queensland police badge

Queensland police are investigating a mass shooting in rugged terrain in central Queensland. Credit: Anthony Devlin / PA Images via Getty Images

The person believed to have shot dead three people on a property in rural Queensland is in custody as details of a potential motive for the killings slowly come to light.

The alleged gunman is one of three people currently being held by police, while a fourth victim continues to recover in hospital after being shot in the stomach.

The victims are all from the same family and have been named in multiple media reports as Mervyn and Maree Schwarz, and Maree's son Graham Tighe.

Graham's brother Ross Tighe is recovering in hospital and was interviewed by police overnight, acting Superintendent Tom Armitt told Channel Nine on Friday.

"What we do know is that the parties involved are neighbours and some conversation has occurred between the parties," he said.
The neighbours are believed to have met at the boundary line of their properties early on Thursday morning when the incident occurred.

The injured man managed to flee the scene and raise the alarm before being airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital to undergo surgery for critical injuries on Thursday night.

No charges have been laid and detectives are expected to speak with the injured man again on Friday morning.

Police locked down the area surrounding the rural cattle property at Bogie, northwest of Mackay following the alleged shooting.

The small community will be relieved the alleged suspect is in custody, Whitsunday councillor Mike Brunker told the Seven Network on Friday.

"I think these people had only moved over here 12 months ago from out west ... just an absolute tragic situation," he said.
2 min read
Published 5 August 2022 at 9:34am
Source: AAP

