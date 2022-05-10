Queensland to criminalise coercive control in $363 million pledge to tackle domestic violence

The Queensland government will introduce legislation to make coercive control a criminal offence by the end of 2023, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced.





Speaking at parliament, Ms Palaszczuk said the "historic and wide-reaching reforms" included an overhaul of laws and practices designed to better protect victims from domestic and family violence, and hold perpetrators to account.

The $363 million package of reforms will include new laws and programs to recognise and prevent coercive control, as well as a Commission of Inquiry into police responses to domestic and family violence, and expansion of the specialist domestic and family violence (DFV) courts.

There will also be a special strategy for First Nations communities funding for perpetrator programs to change perpetrators' behaviour and stop the cycle of violence.

The package will also include expansion of high-risk teams and co-responder models to ensure victims receive a joint response from police and DFV services, and increased respectful relationships education to all Queensland children and young people.

Ms Palaszczuk said the reforms were the result of Justice Margaret McMurdo’s Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce’s first report Hear Her Voice handed down in December last year.

“The taskforce received more than 700 submissions from women and girls with lived experience of domestic and family violence,” the premier said on Tuesday.

The government said it would implement all 89 recommendations made by the taskforce.

“In addition, women have literally taken to the streets to say ‘enough is enough’."

Coercive control disproportionately affects women in Queensland.

It includes isolating a partner from family and friends, monitoring their movements, controlling access to money and psychological and emotional manipulation.

Criminalising coercive control has been under discussion in Queensland since 2020, when Hannah Clarke and her three children were killed by her former partner in Brisbane.

Hannah Clarke’s parents, Sue and Lloyd have welcomed the government’s response.

“As our foundation, Small Steps 4 Hannah tries to achieve, this is all about HALTing the cycle of domestic and family violence,” Mr Clarke said in a statement.

“H’ for Hannah, ‘A’ for Aaliyah, ‘L’ for Laianah and ‘T’ for Trey, the members of our family who we have lost.”