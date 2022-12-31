Queensland's voluntary assisted dying scheme has come into effect. Here's what you need to know

KEY POINTS The Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2021 (the Act) was passed in September 2021.

It is available to eligible Queenslanders from 1 January 2023.

Queensland was the fifth jurisdiction to legalise euthanasia after Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.

Terminally ill Queenslanders are able to ask for medically-assisted death at a time of their choosing after the state's voluntary-assisted dying scheme came into effect on Sunday.





The Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2021 (the Act) was passed in September 2021 and available to eligible Queenslanders from 1 January 2023.



Who is eligible?

People suffering a disease, illness, or medical condition that is advanced, progressive and terminal and with less than one year to live can ask for medically-assisted death.





The decision to grant a request will be made by a panel of medical experts and must be approved by the patient's treating doctor.



What are the safeguards in place?

The laws include safeguards to protect vulnerable people and ensure they have the mental capacity to make a request, and it has been made without coercion.





Euthanasia advocates argue it gives terminally ill patients the right to choose how they want to spend their final days and to die with dignity.



What led to the scheme being introduced?

Clem Jones Trust chair David Muir says the start of the scheme was due to activists and politicians working for decades to give Queenslanders a wider range of choices at the end of their lives.



"Many individuals and organisations have worked hard not just for years but for decades to achieve VAD laws in Queensland," he said in a statement.





"We should also recognise the MPs in the Queensland parliament from across the political spectrum who voted for the new laws.





"They all knew that voluntary assisted dying was never about them or the beliefs they may or may not hold, but has always been about enabling terminally ill Queenslanders to make a personal choice.



Calls for more funding for palliative care

"As experience elsewhere shows, some people who apply for and are granted approval to access voluntary assisted dying end up not using it, but the mere fact it is available can deliver a humane and palliative effect at the end of life."



Opponents have argued it raises ethical and moral concerns and may put pressure on vulnerable people to end their lives and called for more funding for palliative care.





Queensland was the fifth jurisdiction to legalise euthanasia after Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.





NSW passed voluntary assisted dying laws in May, meaning the laws will come into effect universally over the next 18 months.



Last month, federal parliament repealed a 25-year-old law put in place by Liberal MP Kevin Andrews restricting the rights of the ACT and Northern Territory to make euthanasia laws after the latter legalised assisted dying in 1995.



