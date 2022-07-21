Australia

Quidditch's name change, ex-cop sentenced over George Floyd killing, and Boris Johnson's sign-off

Quidditch is changing its name to distance itself from criticised J.K. Rowling. Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19. And, are you a new or expecting mother? Many of your questions are answered.

People in sport uniform are running. One is about to throw a ball into a ring.

Inspired by the novel and film series Harry Potter, Quidditch is a real sport - but it's getting a rebrand. Source: Getty / Picture Alliance

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.

Quidditch is getting a rebrand to 'Quadball'. Here's why

You may know the sport, Quidditch, inspired by the Harry Potter fantasy novel and film series. Well, Quidditch, no more. In a bid to avert copyright issues and place distance between the sport and author J.K. Rowling,
the International Quidditch Association has announced it will change the name of the sport to "quadball"
.
Rowling has been criticised as "transphobic" for her public views on sex and gender
, a criticism she strongly denies. But Quidditch authorities want to make the game more inclusive - and they believe a good step is to move away from the name that Rowling created for the sport.
Outrage mounts over police officer's jail sentence involved in George Floyd's murder

A former Minneapolis police officer, Thomas Lane,
has been sentenced to two and a half years in jail for violating the civil rights of the murdered George Floyd
. Mr Floyd's death triggered an
unprecedented wave of worldwide protests, demanding accountability for racial injustice and police brutality
. Lane was
one of the four police officers
who attempted to arrest Mr Floyd for believing he used counterfeit money to pay for cigarettes. His sentence has been described as "insulting" and "terrible" by Mr Floyd's family, who believe Lane deserved a longer sentence for his role in the arrest of Floyd.

Joe Biden says he is 'doing great' after testing positive for COVID-19

United States President
Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 but insists he is in good spirits
after experiencing mild fatigue, a runny nose and a cough. Mr Biden - aged 79 and the oldest person to serve as president of the US - says he is "doing great" in a tweet posted on Thursday. The White House issued a statement confirming Mr
Biden has received four vaccines
and
is taking antiviral medication
to minimise the severity of his condition.

Boris Johnson's parting words with parliament, and other world leaders' comical farewells

Outgoing United Kingdom Prime Minister
Boris Johnson saluted parliament one last time
with the use of a line from the Terminators film: "Hasta la vista, baby". But he's not the only world leader to sign off in a fashion that simply can't be forgotten. From former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's punk parade to former US President Barack Obama's iconic mic drop -
SBS The Feed has pulled together this series of memorable last words declared by world leaders as they departed from their roles.

