Quidditch's name change, ex-cop sentenced over George Floyd killing, and Boris Johnson's sign-off

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.



Quidditch is getting a rebrand to 'Quadball'. Here's why

You may know the sport, Quidditch, inspired by the Harry Potter fantasy novel and film series. Well, Quidditch, no more. In a bid to avert copyright issues and place distance between the sport and author J.K. Rowling, the International Quidditch Association has announced it will change the name of the sport to "quadball" . Rowling has been criticised as "transphobic" for her public views on sex and gender , a criticism she strongly denies. But Quidditch authorities want to make the game more inclusive - and they believe a good step is to move away from the name that Rowling created for the sport.



Outrage mounts over police officer's jail sentence involved in George Floyd's murder

Joe Biden says he is 'doing great' after testing positive for COVID-19

United States President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 but insists he is in good spirits after experiencing mild fatigue, a runny nose and a cough. Mr Biden - aged 79 and the oldest person to serve as president of the US - says he is "doing great" in a tweet posted on Thursday. The White House issued a statement confirming Mr Biden has received four vaccines and is taking antiviral medication to minimise the severity of his condition.



Boris Johnson's parting words with parliament, and other world leaders' comical farewells

Outgoing United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson saluted parliament one last time with the use of a line from the Terminators film: "Hasta la vista, baby". But he's not the only world leader to sign off in a fashion that simply can't be forgotten. From former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's punk parade to former US President Barack Obama's iconic mic drop - SBS The Feed has pulled together this series of memorable last words declared by world leaders as they departed from their roles.

