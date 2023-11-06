World

Radio journalist shot dead live on air in the Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has condemned the killing of a radio broadcaster fatally shot at home while live on air.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr says attacks on journalists will not be tolerated. Source: AAP / Aaron Favila/AP

Key Points
  • The 57-year-old victim was broadcasting from his home.
  • The suspect pretended to be someone who wanted to make an announcement on the victim's radio show.
  • Police were still determining a motive for the killing.
A radio broadcaster has been shot dead by an unidentified suspect while live on air in the southern Philippines.

The victim, Juan Jumalon, was broadcasting from his studio at his house in Calamba town in the southern province of Misamis Occidental, when the attack happened on Sunday.

The suspect pretended to be someone who wanted to make an announcement on the 57-year-old's radio show, police said.
READ MORE

'A good man': Reporter shot dead in Mexico marks 12th journalist killed this year

"Once inside, without apparent reason, (the suspect) drew his firearm and shot the victim, hitting his lower lip and piercing to the back of his head," a police report said.

The suspect fled, while the victim was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police were still determining a motive for the killing. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr condemned the killing and ordered the police to "swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice".
"Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy, and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions," he said in a post on his official X account.

Jumalon is the fourth journalist to be killed under the Marcos Jr administration and the 199th since 1986, the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) says.
READ MORE

Al Jazeera submits case of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court

"The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon's own home," the NUJP said in a statement.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Philippines is one of the most dangerous places to work as a reporter, especially radio journalists.
Share
2 min read
Published 6 November 2023 11:02am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

A composite image of a Jewish man walking with two small children and two Muslim women crossing a street.

As the Hamas-Israel war rages, Islamophobia and antisemitism are rising in Australia

Australia

Paul Keating speaks at the National Press Club.

Paul Keating details why he refused to sign Hamas-Israel statement by former PMs

Australia

A man sits on a trailer carried by a donkey past destroyed buildings

Why Australia abstained from a UN vote demanding an aid truce between Israel and Hamas

World

Two teenage girls taking a photo in the mirror

Abbie couldn't bring her date to a year 12 formal. She's pushing to change that for others

Australia

Maine Shooting

'Multiple' people have been killed in a mass shooting in Maine. Here's what we know

World

A woman standing and speaking into a microphone she is holding.

Israel's military singles out Sydney's lord mayor over move to block Town Hall light-up

Politics

A labelled map of the Middle East

Friends or foes? Where Israel's Middle Eastern neighbours stand on its war against Hamas

Middle East