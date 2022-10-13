World

Rare political protest banners removed in Beijing days before China's Communist party congress

Chinese authorities have ordered the removal of political protest banners days before the start of the 20th congress of the ruling Communist Party, where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a third leadership term.

Police officers are pictured near a bridge where social media videos earlier appeared to show smoke and protest banners in Beijing.

Police officers stand near a bridge where social media videos earlier appeared to show smoke and protest banners in Beijing. Source: AAP / Dake Kang/AP

Beijing authorities have removed rare banners of political protest from an overpass in the Chinese capital, according to images circulated widely on social media on Thursday, just days before the start of a twice-in-a-decade Communist Party congress.

The banners bore several slogans, including a call for President Xi Jinping's ouster and an end to strict COVID-19 policies, according to numerous images and videos circulated on Twitter, which is blocked in China.

Smoke could be seen emanating from the roadway above where the banners were hung in Beijing's northwestern Haidian district, according to the images.

Advertisement
Haidian is home to several prestigious universities.

The incident comes at a very sensitive time in the Chinese capital, with authorities on high alert in the run-up to the 20th congress of the ruling Communist Party, where Mr Xi is expected to secure a third leadership term.
READ MORE

Did China just have a military coup and is Xi Jinping missing? Here's why rumours are swirling

"Let us strike from schools and from work and remove the dictatorial traitor Xi Jinping," one of the slogans read.

It is highly unusual for President Xi to be specifically named in protests in China, where residents use euphemisms and oblique phrasing and images in efforts to evade censorship.

"We don't want COVID tests, we want to eat; we don't want lockdowns, we want to be free," another message on the red-lettered banners read.

China's zero-COVID-19 policy, which has led to frequent lockdowns and caused heavy economic damage, has fuelled widespread frustration in Chinese cities.
READ MORE

China's ambassador appeals for quiet diplomacy. What does it mean for Australia-China relations?

There was a noticeable police presence in the area on Thursday evening, with several police cars and officers standing watch at the thoroughfare where the banners had been hung. There were no traces of the banners or of fire.

Beijing police and the municipal government did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent to their official WeChat accounts.

Social media, song censored

Search terms related to the pictures and the protest topic yielded no results on China's heavily censored internet, although multiple indirect references could be found.

"There was a brave person in Beijing today," one Chinese social media user wrote, adding several thumbs up and roses of support.

Others showed support on the WeChat app by sharing links to a formerly little known song called Sitong Bridge - the name of the Haidian bridge - by an artist called Biuya.

By early evening, the song was censored on various Chinese music apps.

Hu Xijin, the former editor of China's nationalistic Global Times tabloid and a high-profile commentator, tweeted: "China is currently stable, especially its capital Beijing.

"The COVID-19 epidemic has been well controlled here. In Beijing there is no public dissatisfaction caused by epidemic control as in some other remote places in China."
Share
3 min read
Published 14 October 2022 at 8:11am
Source: Reuters

Recommended for you

The tragic story behind this doll has been revealed as it's finally returned to Australia

Indigenous

Madolline was asked about abortion by US customs, then deported. This is her warning to female travellers

Australia

Optus data breach: What to do about replacing your driver’s licence and passport

Australia

So you got a message from Optus - what do you need to do now?

Australia

Australian drama Heartbreak High wins hearts around the world with its authentic representation

Australia

Richard spoke up about inappropriate behaviour at his work. Now he's facing prison

Australia

Australia needs people to do these jobs. Here's what it could mean for visa opportunities

Immigration

Fuel excise relief has ended. Here's how to beat the price hike

Australia