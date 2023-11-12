Rates of these STIs are rising in Australia. Here are the symptoms to watch out for

Chlamydia and gonorrhoea infections have surged in Australia, leading experts to call for improvements in education and public awareness.





According to a new analysis of data from the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS), there was a 24 per cent increase in confirmed chlamydia cases between 2021 and 2023.





Case numbers increased from 66,814 to 82,559.





Gonorrhoea infections increased by 45 per cent in the same period, with case numbers rising to 30,112 in 2023 compared to 20,699 in 2021.



The infections were most common amongst young people, with the 15 to 29 age group accounting for 67 per cent of chlamydia infections and 50 per cent of gonorrhoea infections in 2023.





Microbiologist and Pathology Awareness Australia ambassador, Associate Professor Caitlin Keighley, said the increase in infections, particularly amongst young people, highlighted the need for improved sexual health education in Australia .





She said the latest data had revealed an "urgent and pressing need" for enhanced awareness and testing, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic .





"There was a lack of sexual health education that occurred during the pandemic period due to difficulty communicating these messages effectively online," she said.





"In addition, there was a decrease in GP attendance, which resulted in undiagnosed infections, therefore transmitted, and overall decreased vigilance or concern about contracting an STI."



What is chlamydia and what are the symptoms?

Chlamydia is a common sexually transmitted infection (STI) , and is caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis.





According to the Department of Health and Aged Care, chlamydia is asymptomatic in at least 70 per cent of women.





When symptoms are present, they can include painful urination, unusual discharge or bleeding, and pain during or after sexual intercourse.





If left untreated, the infection can reach the fallopian tubes, causing pelvic inflammatory disease and adhesions.



What is gonorrhoea and what are the symptoms?

Gonorrhoea is caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and similarly to chlamydia, symptoms are not always present.





When symptomatic, gonorrhoea can present as an abnormal vaginal discharge, pelvic pain or difficulty urinating.





Women with untreated gonorrhoea infection can experience pelvic inflammatory disease and chronic pelvic pain, and, in pregnancy, the infection can cause adverse obstetric and neonatal outcomes.



Sexual health education and testing needs 'urgent' improvement

Keighley said she was concerned young people may not be taking sexual health seriously, and believes adequate protective measures may not be being adhered to.





She called for sexual health education to be prioritised in schools, healthcare settings and community programs.





Lisa Harrison, director of nursing and health services and nurse practitioner for reproductive health organisation True, said parents, caregivers, and educators had a responsibility to educate young people about sexual health.





"Program delivery in schools provides the biggest opportunity to increase awareness in young adulthood as well as offering the experience of having a test ... the greatest impact is going to come from testing and treatment of large numbers at the same time," she said.



