Australia

'Really, really tragic': Off-duty NSW police officer drowns after rescuing teen caught in riptide

An off-duty NSW police officer has drowned in a riptide after saving a 14-year-old boy who got stuck in the current at an unpatrolled beach on the south coast.

NSW EMERGENCY SERVICES STOCK

With warm temperatures driving thousands of people to the state's beaches this summer, NSW lifesavers have already carried out more than 1,000 rescues since Christmas, which is a record. Source: AAP / Candice Marshall

KEY POINTS
  • NSW Police confirmed the man who died was an off-duty officer.
  • Emergency services were called after the 45-year-old became caught in a riptide at Bongola Beach.
  • The officer was pulled from the rip by lifesavers, but paramedics couldn't revive him, and he died at the scene.
An off-duty police officer has drowned in a riptide after saving the life of a teenage boy at an unpatrolled beach on the NSW south coast.

Emergency services were called after the 45-year-old became caught in a riptide at Bongola Beach, south of Narooma, at about 1.30 pm on New Year's Day.

When lifesavers arrived at the scene, onlookers told them the man went into the ocean to rescue a 14-year-old boy, but after saving the teenager, he disappeared underwater, Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce said.
READ MORE

Drowning warning for holidaymakers after 11 deaths around Australia in four days

A helicopter sent from Moruya spotted the man who was pulled from the riptide by lifesavers, but paramedics couldn't revive him, and he died at the scene.

"It's a really, really tragic incident, and we have numerous cases each year ... where someone goes into the rescue and they, in turn, become the victim and the person they went to rescue successfully escapes the rip they were caught in," Mr Pearce told AAP.

NSW Police confirmed the man who died was an off-duty officer. Local police will prepare a report for the coroner.
READ MORE

Extreme weather contributes to 30 per cent increase in Australian drowning deaths

NSW savers rescue 1,000, drownings mount

With warm temperatures driving thousands of people to the state's beaches this summer, NSW lifesavers have already carried out more than 1000 rescues since Christmas, which is a record.

Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce says the surge is unprecedented as the number of drownings nationwide this summer reaches 24.

"We've never ever seen this before," he told AAP on Monday.
READ MORE

Christmas long weekend proves deadly with multiple drowning deaths at beaches and lakes

"So the primary message today, particularly because it's such a bumper day for the beach is: we're urging people to go to a patrolled location, and that's anywhere with a red and yellow flag flying and where our lifesavers and our lifeguards are on duty."

Deadliest during Christmas and New Year

Royal Life Saving CEO Justin Scarr warned the week between Christmas and 2 January was the deadliest period for drowning deaths.

"The summer holidays are the time when we all like to catch up with friends and family and unwind, but sadly it's also the peak period for drowning, with too many people not making it home after a day in, on, or around the water," Mr Scarr said.

"Men particularly need to leave their alcohol consumption until after they're out of the water".

"Alcohol was present in more than a quarter of drowning deaths last summer, so we're asking everyone to stay off the beers until they're back on dry land," he said.
Share
3 min read
Published 2 January 2023 at 2:08pm
Source: AAP, SBS
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Vladimir Putin says Moscow has 'no choice' but to hold talks with Ukraine. Here's why

World

An Australian family was expecting biscuits and lollies in a Christmas parcel. Inside, they found a skull

World

'Visas in three days' for teachers and nurses who want to come to Australia

Immigration

Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

Australia

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life

Conspiracies, off-grid living and tributes: What emerged after police officers, neighbour killed

Australia

Craig got kicked off a Qatar Airways flight for a reason he'd never heard before

Australia

Behrouz Boochani was told he would never set foot in Australia. He just did

Immigration