'Really, really tragic': Off-duty NSW police officer drowns after rescuing teen caught in riptide

KEY POINTS NSW Police confirmed the man who died was an off-duty officer.

Emergency services were called after the 45-year-old became caught in a riptide at Bongola Beach.

The officer was pulled from the rip by lifesavers, but paramedics couldn't revive him, and he died at the scene.

An off-duty police officer has drowned in a riptide after saving the life of a teenage boy at an unpatrolled beach on the NSW south coast.





Emergency services were called after the 45-year-old became caught in a riptide at Bongola Beach, south of Narooma, at about 1.30 pm on New Year's Day.





When lifesavers arrived at the scene, onlookers told them the man went into the ocean to rescue a 14-year-old boy, but after saving the teenager, he disappeared underwater, Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce said.



READ MORE Drowning warning for holidaymakers after 11 deaths around Australia in four days

A helicopter sent from Moruya spotted the man who was pulled from the riptide by lifesavers, but paramedics couldn't revive him, and he died at the scene.





"It's a really, really tragic incident, and we have numerous cases each year ... where someone goes into the rescue and they, in turn, become the victim and the person they went to rescue successfully escapes the rip they were caught in," Mr Pearce told AAP.





NSW Police confirmed the man who died was an off-duty officer. Local police will prepare a report for the coroner.



READ MORE Extreme weather contributes to 30 per cent increase in Australian drowning deaths

NSW savers rescue 1,000, drownings mount

With warm temperatures driving thousands of people to the state's beaches this summer, NSW lifesavers have already carried out more than 1000 rescues since Christmas, which is a record.





Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce says the surge is unprecedented as the number of drownings nationwide this summer reaches 24.





"We've never ever seen this before," he told AAP on Monday.



READ MORE Christmas long weekend proves deadly with multiple drowning deaths at beaches and lakes

"So the primary message today, particularly because it's such a bumper day for the beach is: we're urging people to go to a patrolled location, and that's anywhere with a red and yellow flag flying and where our lifesavers and our lifeguards are on duty."



Deadliest during Christmas and New Year

Royal Life Saving CEO Justin Scarr warned the week between Christmas and 2 January was the deadliest period for drowning deaths.





"The summer holidays are the time when we all like to catch up with friends and family and unwind, but sadly it's also the peak period for drowning, with too many people not making it home after a day in, on, or around the water," Mr Scarr said.





"Men particularly need to leave their alcohol consumption until after they're out of the water".



