Rebel Wilson announces birth of 'miracle' first child via surrogate

The famous Australian actor has informed her Instagram followers of the birth of her daughter via a surrogate.

A woman in a blue dress

Rebel Wilson said her baby daughter was born via a 'gorgeous' surrogate. Source: Getty / Thomas Niedermueller

Rebel Wilson has announced the birth of her daughter Royce Lillian.

The 42-year-old Australian actress, known for films Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, said her baby girl was born this past week via a "gorgeous" surrogate.

Wilson told her followers on Instagram on Monday: "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.
"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable.

"I am learning quickly... much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Wilson revealed in June she was in a relationship with Los Angeles-based fashion and jewellery designer Ramona Agruma.

At the time, the Isn't It Romantic star wrote on Instagram: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."
Equality advocates take aim at 'outing' amid backlash over Rebel Wilson story

Wilson announced her relationship - and sexuality - after Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery threatened to out her in a story he was planning to publish a day later.

She admitted on Twitter that it was a "very hard situation" but she was "trying to handle it with grace".

Mr Hornery defended his actions, before replacing his column with an apology to Wilson and admitting the newspaper handled the story inappropriately.

Later, in September, Wilson spoke candidly about being offered more serious acting roles since she lost a considerable amount of weight.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: "I kind of feel like transitioning into different kinds of roles and into more dramatic roles and it's really awesome. Of course, I'll still be doing comedies as well.

"But I think it will kind of change the roles that people see me being cast in."
2 min read
Published 8 November 2022 at 6:25am, updated a few seconds ago at 8:03am
Source: AAP, SBS

