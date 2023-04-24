COVID-19

Long COVID research will get a $50 million injection. Here's what's hoped will happen

The Health Department has been tasked with developing a national long COVID plan after a parliamentary inquiry handed down its final report.

A car parked at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre.

Health Minister Mark Butler said long COVID "is an emerging health issue" in Australia. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts

KEY POINTS:
  • A parliamentary inquiry has released its final report into long COVID.
  • Recommendations include a national COVID-19 database and adopting the WHO's long COVID definition.
  • Committee chair Mike Freelander says more support will be needed to deal with the impacts of long COVID.
More than $50 million will be spent on research into long COVID, after an inquiry into the condition called for a national database on the coronavirus.

The funding will allow experts to better understand the condition, in which people retain COVID-19 symptoms several months after their first infection.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said the research would guide government plans to deal with
long COVID
in the future.

"Long COVID is an emerging health issue, both in Australia and internationally," he said.

"I have tasked my department with developing a national plan to respond to long COVID, taking into consideration the committee's findings."
A man wearing a suit
Health Minister Mark Butler has tasked the health department with forming a national plan to respond to long COVID Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

What did the inquiry recommend?

The parliamentary committee, which released its final report into long COVID on Monday, made nine recommendations to the government, including the establishment of a nationally coordinated research program into the condition.

Other recommendations included setting up a national database for COVID-19, which would be run by the future
Centre for Disease Control
.

The database would capture information such as infections, hospitalisations and complications, as well as information on long COVID and cases among high-risk populations.
READ MORE

It has a 'concerning' mutation and is in Australia. But will the new COVID variant take off?

The committee inquiry also recommended the government use the definition of long COVID as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), and review it as more information became available.

The WHO defines long COVID as the continuation or development of new symptoms three months after the initial infection, and then lasting for at least two months.

The committee called for an improved vaccination strategy for COVID, along with regular reviews by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee into antiviral treatments.

'Some people are so sick'

The committee chair, Labor MP Mike Freelander, said more support would be needed to deal with the impacts of long COVID.

"We will need to help schools, universities, and workplaces adapt to allow the gradual return of people with long COVID. We will also need to train health professionals in how to diagnose and manage long COVID patients," he said.

"Our primary health providers need to be educated on how best to support and diagnose long COVID."
The logo and building of the World Health Organization HQ in Geneva, Switzerland (AAP)
The World Health Organisation defines long COVID as the continuation or development of new symptoms three months after the initial infection, and then lasting for at least two months. Credit: Keystone
Dr Freelander also said it was a concern that women were more likely to be affected by long COVID than men, and a summit into the pandemic and government responses should be held.

Inquiry deputy chair Melissa McIntosh said it was crucial to determine how many people were affected by long COVID.

"We've learned throughout the process that anywhere between 2 and 20 per cent of people who have long COVID experience long COVID again - we don't have the data so we don't know exactly how many people have it," the Liberal MP told Sky News.

"Some people are so sick, they can't get out of bed, they've lost jobs, they're experiencing severe mental health issues."
READ MORE

Is it COVID or the flu? A new test that just hit pharmacy shelves will give you the answer

Public health professor at Southern Cross University's National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine, Jon Wardle, said the impact of long COVID on patients was significant.

"Long-term sequelae are not only incredibly complex and highly individualised but also require equally complex and individualised approaches that health systems are rarely set up to do well," Professor Wardle said.

"The impact of long COVID not only necessitates a new way of thinking about addressing this emerging health priority, but also provides an opportunity to think about what other long-term syndromes have been largely overlooked."
Share
3 min read
Published 24 April 2023 3:46pm
Updated 37m ago 4:02pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A man and two girls pose on a street at night.

Why more than a million people are flocking to this one Sydney suburb

Life

A woman walking in front of a grey house with a dark grey fence.

Routine rental inspections aren't about making your bed. Here's what you need to know

Life

Cars driving along a highway.

Why drivers in this state may have to sit a new test before renewing their licence

Australia

A man and a black bear staring at eachother.

Un-bear-lievable: As David relaxed, a bear appeared. Here's what happened next

World

Man, woman, and young boy sitting on grass under trees

The American parents choosing a life in Australia over fears of school shootings

World

Cost of Living Geoff mowing aged pension coming out of retirement.

Geoff is 79. He had to come out of retirement to support his family by mowing lawns

Australia

A scene from children's TV show Bluey

Why this episode of Bluey has been criticised by some parents and body image experts

Health

An image of a jar of money, labelled 'retirement' overlaid on an image of London and dollar and pound symbols.

Ever worked in the UK? You could be eligible for thousands of dollars in retirement

Immigration