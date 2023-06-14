World

Thousands of Reddit's online communities are 'going dark'. What's behind it?

Thousands of Reddit communities have become inaccessible this week in protest against proposed changes to the site. What's it all about?

Reddit logo on a dark background

Moderators have staged a 'blackout' on Reddit communities in response to changes to the site. Source: SBS News

Key Points
  • Thousands of Reddit communities have 'gone dark' this week to protest against how the site is being managed.
  • The 'blackout' came after Reddit proposed charging developers of third-party applications.
  • While some communities said their protests would last for 48 hours, others said they would continue indefinitely.
One of the world’s biggest websites – described as the front page of the internet - is going partially 'dark' as users protest changes that would lead its owners to profit from its trove of data.

Millions of users of Reddit, a social news and discussion board site, have been locked out of groups as part of a blackout that started on Monday.

The row is over Reddit’s proposed charging for access to developers of third-party applications. Some of these applications help people access the site, but the access could also be used by AI language models to perfect human-like writing.

Here's what we know.

What is Reddit?

Reddit is an online discussion forum, which describes itself as the "front page of the internet".

It was launched in 2005 and has become one of the world's most popular websites, with hundreds of millions of monthly users.

Users submit content - which can include pictures, links, videos, or text posts - to the site's communities or 'subreddits', which are organised by subject and managed by moderators.
Screenshot of a message posted by r/Music on Reddit
Popular subreddits including r/Music have gone dark in protest of new fees being charged by Reddit. Source: SBS News / Jessica Bahr

What is the Reddit 'blackout' about?

Third-party apps use Reddit's Application Programming Interface (API) to access and use data from the site.

They also let programs such as ChatGPT and Google's Bard use massive amounts of data from sites such as Reddit to refine the human-like content they churn out.
READ MORE

I asked this AI chatbot if it will replace me. This is what it said

Access to Reddit's API has previously been free, but from 1 July, Reddit is introducing fees for developers. One developer, Apollo, says the proposed charges will cost it more than US$20 million ($29.5 million) a year and will force it to close down.

According to a group supporting the protest on the site Twitch, more than 7,000 groups had gone dark to oppose Reddit’s new fees.

The row is the latest fallout in the artificial intelligence revolution, with Reddit CEO Steve Huffman unwilling to allow companies that build AI chatbots such as ChatGPT to have free access to the site to perfect their large-language models.

What has been said?

"Reddit needs to be a self-sustaining business, and to do that, we can no longer subsidize commercial entities that require large-scale data use," Mr Huffman wrote in a Reddit post on Friday.

The subreddits involved in the blackout protest include r/Music, r/funny, r/gadgets and r/todayilearned — each of which has millions of followers.
READ MORE

The ChatGPT job advert giving us a glimpse into the future of AI in the workplace

While some subreddits said their blackout would last for 48 hours, others, including r/Music, plan to remain 'dark' indefinitely.

Moderators of these chat rooms shut them down, and this caused the whole site to sputter badly for a few hours.

Later on Monday, Reddit posted that it was "observing improvements across the site and expect issue to recover for most users."
Share
3 min read
Published 15 June 2023 5:50am
Updated 29m ago 6:09am
By Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A composite image of Hannah Gadsby and a man viewing her exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

'Pablo-matic': Why is Hannah Gadsby's Picasso exhibition copping so much criticism?

World

A woman wearing a long floral skirt holding a child's hand. They both have their back turned.

Are school hours sexist? This MP says the 3pm finish should be scrapped

Politics

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

A man sits on a chair on the beach as more tourists are seen closer to the sea.

Badly behaved in Bali: Here are the new rules for Australian tourists on appropriate behaviour

Asia Pacific

A man seated on a toilet.

When it comes to peeing, are Australian men sitters or standers? Here's the answer

Life

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clasp hands in greeting at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 23 May 2023.

Australia and India have signed a new migration deal. Here's what we know

Immigration

Graphic showing (eft to right) Donald Trump, Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden superimposed over a plummeting stock market board.

A US debt default would be 'like setting off a nuclear weapon'. Here's how it could hit Australia

Politics

Mark McGowan, Jacinda Ardern

The 'insidious' issue Mark McGowan and Jacinda Ardern highlighted as they resigned

Australia