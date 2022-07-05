Australia

Redress scheme boost to expand services for child sexual abuse survivors

The national redress scheme for survivors of institutional child sexual abuse will receive nearly $40 million in additional funding over the next two years.

Amanda Rishworth

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth announced the funding on Wednesday, saying redress support services were vital to addressing the challenges and barriers child sexual abuse survivors face. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Survivors of institutional child sexual abuse will have greater access to boosted support services after the federal government stumped up almost $40 million.

The national redress scheme - established in response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse - will get an extra $39.7 million in grants over two years.

The new grant funding began flowing to service providers who have demonstrated they can deliver the best outcomes for scheme participants on 1 July.
More than 15,000 people have accessed support from the scheme since it was set up nearly four years ago.

"For many survivors, their redress application is the first time they've told anyone about what happened to them," she said in a statement.

"Additional funding for support services will help them get through this difficult time and ease their journey."
From 1 July, 15 new organisations started delivering services, including at least one new provider in each state and territory.

The successful grant applicants also included 28 organisations that provide existing services under the scheme and will continue or expand their work.

The social services department will work with providers who were unsuccessful in their funding bid and transition participants to alternatives, Ms Rishworth said.

Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline crisis support on 13 11 14 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged 5 to 25). More information is available at beyondblue.org.au and lifeline.org.au.

Anyone seeking information or support relating to sexual abuse can contact Bravehearts on 1800 272 831 or Blue Knot on 1300 657 380.
2 min read
Published 6 July 2022 at 8:42am
Source: AAP, SBS

