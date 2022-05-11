Refugee who fears being killed if he's returned to South Sudan loses High Court case

The High Court has upheld a decision by immigration authorities to cancel a South Sudanese refugee's humanitarian visa, despite fears he could be killed if sent back.





The court found immigration authorities did consider Australia's refugee obligations when dealing with the man's case.





The man's global special humanitarian visa was revoked in 2017 after he was convicted of assault in Victoria.





Advertisement

He is now on Christmas Island seeking to avoid deportation.



His lawyers argued he should not be sent back to South Sudan because he belongs to a minority tribe that killed his father and he would be tortured or killed if he had to return.





Australia has international obligations not to endanger refugees by sending them back to countries where they could face persecution, torture or death.





Despite the refugee's appeals, in 2018 immigration authorities refused to revoke his visa cancellation.



They ruled that he could apply for a protection visa, at which time Australia's international obligations to refugees could be fully considered.



