Removal of Chinese-made surveillance systems from MPs offices underway

Key Points: Chinese-made cameras are being removed from the electorate offices of federal MPs.

The government says the move is a "precautionary measure".

The decision to remove security cameras has drawn criticism from China.

Chinese-made security cameras and intercoms are being removed from the electorate offices of federal politicians.





Department of Finance officials told a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday there were 65 offices which have Chinese-manufactured Hikvision and Dahua security cameras installed.





Liberal Senator Claire Chandler asked how many electorate offices had those surveillance systems in place.



An official said 45 offices were yet to have the security cameras removed, with the de-installation of intercom systems in "an earlier stage".





The committee was told it was a "precautionary measure".





The department notified politicians in July about the program to remove the surveillance systems.



It was revealed almost 1,000 surveillance cameras and other recording devices, some of which have been banned in the United States and United Kingdom, had been installed across government buildings.



