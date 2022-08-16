World

Renaming monkeypox, renters' winter struggles, and the latest on Scott Morrison's secret portfolios

The public are submitting ideas to replace the name monkeypox, a report has revealed issues for renters, and former prime minister John Howard says he does not believe Scott Morrison should resign from parliament.

Monkeypox vaccine sign with people lined up at tent

Some critics say the name monkeypox is misleading and could have racist connotations. Source: AAP / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA

Good morning. It's Jessica Bahr here with SBS News' Morning Briefing.

Public submits ideas to rename monkeypox

Poxy McPoxface, TRUMP-22 or Mpox: these are some of the ideas sent in by the public to the
World Health Organisation as it seeks a new name for monkeypox.
There are a couple of reasons WHO is seeking a new name: critics say the name monkeypox is misleading (monkeys were not the original host), and there have also been concerns
the name can be used in a racist way
. Dozens of submissions have now been made from a range of contributors including academics, doctors, and a gay community activist. WHO spokesperson Fadela Chaib said the organisation woult "not come up with a ridiculous name."
Advertisement

Illness, mould, and a battle to stay warm: Australian tenants' winter struggle

Illness, mould, and struggling to stay warm are just
some of the issues renters face during the colder months
, a new report has revealed. Advocacy group Better Renting tracked temperature in more than 70 rental homes through June and July and found they were routinely below safe temperature levels. Many renters also struggle with expensive bills, the report says, due to inefficient and costly heaters. Respondents reported getting sick more often, a constant state of worry over energy costs, and an unending battle against mould and damp. And rental rates continue to rise.
A woman with a blanket wrapped around her holding a mug.
Sam* rents a property in metropolitan Sydney and has been struggling to stay warm this winter. Source: Supplied

What's going on with Scott Morrison's secret portfolios?

News of former prime minister
Scott Morrison's secret portfolios
continued to unfurl throughout the day on Tuesday. In the afternoon, he posted a lengthy Facebook statement where he apologised to his colleagues, and said his secret actions had been made "in good faith" and were a "necessary" measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the revelations as a "trashing of our democracy", but former Liberal prime minister John Howard told ABC's 7.30 program he did not think Mr Morrison - who is still Member for Cook - should exit parliament over the issue.

Union calls for overhaul of 'broken' migration, skills systems.

Ahead of September's jobs and skills summit, the Australian Council of Trade Unions is calling for an
overhaul of training and migration systems.
The ACTU wants to see workers offered improved wages and conditions before resorting to migration to plug labour gaps. It supports boosting migration if these conditions are met, but also wants better treatment of migrants working in Australia. ACTU president Michele O'Neil labelled Australia's migration system as "broken", which she says has led to "neglect and decay" of Australia's skills and training system.

In other news

