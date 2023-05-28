Australia

Rental affordability in Australia at worst level in nine years, report finds

The share of household income going towards rent is at its highest level in nine years, contributing to growing levels of housing stress.

An aerial view of houses located in the New South Wales suburb of Balmoral.

Rental vacancy rates have plummeted to 1.1 per cent nationally - well below the three per cent decade average. Source: AAP / Sam Mooy

Key Points
  • Housing stress is growing in Australia, a new report has found.
  • Lower income households are paying up to 51.6 per cent of their income on rent.
  • The national vacancy rate is at a record low of 1.1 per cent.
Renters are handing over nearly one-third of their income to service a new lease as prices continue to skyrocket.

The portion of income going towards rent has reached its highest level since 2014, according to new analysis by ANZ and property data firm CoreLogic.

The report found the median income household would need to part with 30.8 per cent of their income to service a new lease.
READ MORE

Apartment blocks reserved for renters. Will build-to-rent help solve the housing crisis?

The picture is much bleaker for lower-income households, with those in the 25th percentile income level dishing out 51.6 per cent of their income.

This puts this cohort firmly in housing stress as commonly defined by the "30/40" rule, which is where the lowest 40 per cent of income earners are spending more than 30 per cent on housing.

The report noted that there has always been a big difference in housing affordability for median and low-income renters but this gap was getting wider, suggesting poorer households have been hit much harder by rising rents.

CoreLogic Australia head of research Eliza Owen said there had been some "extraordinary shifts" driving up demand for rentals, including that there were now fewer people per home and overseas migration had returned with a bang.

And on the other side of the ledger, investor conditions had not been ideal and stemmed the flow of new rental supply.
READ MORE

Holes in the ceiling, stained carpets. How this lawyer is exposing dodgy rentals on TikTok

"As rents have risen sharply, the increase in the cash rate, and pressures in the construction sector have slowed the rate of dwelling completions," she explained.

However, Ms Owen said an uptick in investor borrowing suggested more rentals are coming but would take some time to materialise.

At 1.1 per cent nationally, rental vacancy rates are well below the three per cent decade average.

New listings also remain well below average.

ANZ senior economist Felicity Emmett said the period of economic uncertainty was also weighing on sales in the private market and leaving more people in the rental market.

"Paired with a decline in social housing, rental demand pressures are being felt in all income brackets," Ms Emmett said.
Share
2 min read
Published 29 May 2023 8:12am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Palm trees next to the water

Why has Nouméa closed its beaches and how long for?

World

Children holding large presents walking up the front lawn of a house towards a letterbox with balloons on it and a girl with her mum waiting for the guests.

How much would you spend on a present for your child's classmate's birthday?

Life

A man with long hair singing in a car on a stage

Australia's Voyager through to Eurovision grand final - how did they get into the contest?

Arts

A woman smiling

Anne and her family have now caught COVID 14 times. Here's the latest advice

COVID-19

A man and a woman seated on a bench inside an airport.

Why it will soon cost you more to leave Australia

Australia

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

A woman with an excited facial expression using her mobile phone.

'Awkward': Why you might want to check your Facebook friend requests

World

A graphic showing a person wearing a hat and backpack, and an immigration stamp.

Australian visa changes for 2023-24

Immigration