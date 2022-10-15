World

Reports of gunshots as fire breaks out at Iran's notorious Evin prison

Footage posted on social media shows flames and smoke billowing from the area around Tehran's Evin jail, which is known for holding political prisoners

Smoke billows from a building in a city

Footage posted online appears to show a fire at Tehran's Evin prison. Source: Twitter

Gunfire has broken out at a prison in Tehran holding political prisoners and dual-national detainees, witnesses say, and smoke can be seen rising above the jail.

State media quoted a security official blaming "criminal elements" for the unrest, which broke out after nearly a month of protests across Iran over
the death in detention of Mahsa Amini
, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian.

The official said calm had returned, but one witness said gunfire could still be heard.
"Roads leading to Evin prison have been closed to traffic. There are lots of ambulances here," said a witness contacted by Reuters. "Still we can hear gunshots."

Another witness said families of prisoners had gathered in front of the main prison entrance. "I can see fire and smoke. Lots of special forces. Ambulances are here too," they said.

The activist website 1500tasvir shared video footage it said showed special forces on motorbikes heading for the prison.

The prison mostly holds detainees facing security charges, including Iranians with dual nationality. It has long been criticised by Western rights groups and it was blacklisted by the US government in 2018 for "serious human rights abuses".
Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American imprisoned for nearly seven years on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington as baseless, returned to Evin on Wednesday after being granted a brief furlough, his lawyer said.

Human Rights Watch has accused authorities at the prison of using threats of torture and of indefinite imprisonment, as well as lengthy interrogations and denial of medical care for detainees.

The unrest at Evin prison came after nearly a month of protests across Iran since Ms Amini died on 16 September while being held for "inappropriate attire".

The protests have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.
2 min read
Published 16 October 2022 at 7:32am
Source: AAP

