Reserve Bank leaves interest rates on hold, but for how much longer?

However the bank has also stated "inflation is too high and will remain so for some time yet," despite having passed its peak, leaving the possibility of another rate rise in the coming months open.





Experts had widely predicted another month where rates were kept on hold , following a relative softening in inflation data and slight increases in unemployment.





The extended pause follows the bank's campaign to lower inflation by raising rates by four percentage points since May 2022, which has put pressure on Australians' wallets.



Tuesday marked the bank's last board meeting with Philip Lowe as governor , as he hands the leadership over to current deputy Michele Bullock on 18 September..





Judo Bank economist Warren Hogan said inflation was moderating in line with the RBA's forecasts, giving the board breathing space to sit back and continue monitoring in September.





But he told AAP it was still "way too early to be popping champagne corks", with the relative heat of the economy his key concern.





He said robust retail sales numbers and strong business investment were indicators of a resilient economy.



Consumer confidence has been at its highest point since April but is well below long-term averages.





Effie Zahos, a money expert at financial comparison site Canstar, said the rate pause will give borrowers another opportunity to reflect on whether or not they can find a better deal on interest rates.





"The latest lending data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics highlights that borrowers are still chasing better interest rates," she said.







"As a number of lenders continue to increase variable rates, some borrowers may be able to lock in a quick saving by fixing their home loan rate."





A record $21.5 billion in loans were switched to a new lender in July, representing an increase of 5.4 per cent from June and 21.8 per cent higher than the same period last year.



IG Market analyst Tony Sycamore told SBS News recent data has fallen the way the RBA would have hoped.





"While RBA Governor Lowe may have been slow to start hiking rates, he departs with his head held high, knowing that much of the heavy lifting required to bring inflation under control is in place ahead of Michele Bullock's tenure."



How long will the RBA keep interest rates on hold?

The RBA has indicated inflation won't reach its target rate of 2-3 per cent until late 2025, fuelling speculation it could consider increasing rates again .





"I personally think where we're probably one rate hike short of the level that they could be comfortable sitting on right through next year," Hogan said.





Westpac economist Bill Evans was also confident the RBA would hold steady at the September meeting.





He said the central bank had missed its chance to take out more insurance against inflation last month.





"Going forward from here, the evidence around an ongoing weak economy and slowing inflation will encourage the board to extend its pause through to the end of the year and into 2024."



