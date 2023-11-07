Reserve Bank lifts interest rates to 12-year high of 4.35 per cent

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has raised the cash rate to a 12-year-high of 4.35 per cent.





It's the first time in five months that the central bank has raised the rate.





Provided banks pass the increase on to borrowers, the cash rate hike will add an extra $84 to monthly repayments for a $500,000 loan over 30 years.



Source: SBS News The quarter of a percentage point increase follows four months on hold at 4.1 per cent, with the RBA moving to the sidelines to observe the impact of its aggressive tightening round started last year.





However data released over the past month points to uncomfortably persistent price pressures that have put the central bank's 2025 timeline for bringing inflation back to target in doubt.





Inflation has passed its peak though the 5.4 per cent annual growth through to the September quarter remains well above the RBA's two-three per cent target range.



Consumer prices rose 1.2 per cent over the three months to September, making a 5.4 per cent increase over the past 12 months. Source: SBS News Most economists polled by Reuters were expecting a 25 basis point increase, with all four of the big banks leaning towards a Melbourne Cup day hike.





And more tightening may still be needed, RBA governor Michele Bullock specified.



