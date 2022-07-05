Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate to 1.35 per cent as homeowners brace for interest rate hikes

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted the cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.35 per cent.





The announcement of the 0.5 percentage point rise came after the RBA's monthly board meeting.





It is the third consecutive increase of the cash rate after the RBA lifted it by 50 basis points in June - the highest rise since February 2002.





It followed the increased cash rate in May from 0.1 per cent to 0.35 per cent.





RBA governor Philip Lowe cited high global inflation for the decision to raise the cash rate but said Australia's economy "remains resilient" in the face of international and domestic economic pressures.





"Global inflation is high. It is being boosted by COVID-related disruptions to supply chains, the war in Ukraine and strong demand which is putting pressure on productive capacity," Dr Lowe said in a statement.





"Strong demand, a tight labour market and capacity constraints in some sectors are contributing to the upward pressure on prices. The floods are also affecting some prices."





Mr Lowe said inflation - currently at 5.1 per cent - is expected to peak at the end of this year, but is expected to moderate to 2 to 3 per cent by 2023.





Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said it would be a "tough day" for the millions of Australians impacted by the RBA's decision.





"A bigger proportion of household budgets which are already stretched by the price of petrol, groceries, electricity and other essentials will be eaten up by mortgage repayments," Mr Chalmers told Sky News on Tuesday.





"People will find today's news really difficult. I think it will be a tough day for a lot of homeowners."



