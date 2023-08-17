Residents evacuated after radioactive isotopes found at Sydney home

Key Points Low-level isotopes were found at a Sydney home.

Radioactive isotopes have been found at a property in Sydney's south, leading to streets being locked down and residents evacuated.





The Australian Border Force was undertaking an operation at Arncliffe, near Sydney Airport when the low-level radioactive isotopes were located.



A unit that has been raided by the Australian Border Force (ABF) on Kelsey St in the suburb of Arncliffe, Sydney. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE Specialist crews established a 10-metre exclusion zone around the property as firefighters in protective clothing used special detectors to inspect the site.





The isotopes, stored in suitable and effective containers, were further sealed without incident.



Teams from the Environment Protection Authority and Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation were called to the address to assist.





Testing confirmed there was no evidence of radiation exposure.





Three people from the property were still taken to hospital for observation while neighbouring residents were able to their homes after Fire and Rescue NSW declared the scene safe.



