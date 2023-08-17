Australia

Residents evacuated after radioactive isotopes found at Sydney home

Streets were locked down and residents evacuated as radioactive isotopes were removed from a home near Sydney Airport in an Australian Border Force operation.

ABF officers raid a home

Low-level radioactive isotopes were removed from a home in an Australian Border Force operation. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Key Points
  • Low-level isotopes were found at a Sydney home.
  • Residents and border force staff were also tested for radiation but they all returned regular readings.
  • Three people from the property were taken to hospital for observation.
Radioactive isotopes have been found at a property in Sydney's south, leading to streets being locked down and residents evacuated.

The Australian Border Force was undertaking an operation at Arncliffe, near Sydney Airport when the low-level radioactive isotopes were located.
A photo of a home in Sydney's north
A unit that has been raided by the Australian Border Force (ABF) on Kelsey St in the suburb of Arncliffe, Sydney. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Specialist crews established a 10-metre exclusion zone around the property as firefighters in protective clothing used special detectors to inspect the site.

The isotopes, stored in suitable and effective containers, were further sealed without incident.
Teams from the Environment Protection Authority and Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation were called to the address to assist.

Testing confirmed there was no evidence of radiation exposure.

Residents and border force staff were also tested for radiation but they all returned regular readings.
Three people from the property were still taken to hospital for observation while neighbouring residents were able to their homes after Fire and Rescue NSW declared the scene safe.

Radioactive isotopes are commonly used in medicine and other industries.
1 min read
Published 17 August 2023 8:53pm
Updated 3h ago 8:58pm
Source: AAP, SBS
