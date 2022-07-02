Return of COVID-19 mask mandates in Australia considered

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said there is a view that mask mandates should be reimposed across Australia, with the surge in cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.





"I can say that nationally, there is increasing pressure, there is a school of thought that we should be mandating masks again," he told Brisbane 4BC radio on Friday.





He said he did not personally want a return to mask mandates, but he admitted the possibility was being discussed.





"It is something that is still being discussed but ... we would prefer not to go down that road,"





Federal Labor minister Murray Watt said on Saturday the government had not received any health advice on mask mandates and those decisions tended to be made by state governments.





"I know that this is something that health officials have been discussing nationally," he said.





Mask mandates have been relaxed in all states and territories in most settings within the community.





Meanwhile, Australia is experiencing a succession of Omicron variants that have kept infection rates high, Deakin University epidemiology chair Catherine Bennett said.





However Australia ranked low in deaths per capita when compared to other countries.





"Whether we look at the total COVID-19 deaths per case, or deaths per capita, Australia sits low on the league tables, together with New Zealand, Taiwan and Japan," Professor Bennett said.





Australia's daily death rates per capita were comparable to the UK and Canada, and lower than France - countries currently in summer and reporting declines in case numbers, she said.





"It is critical that we learn more about those who are ending up in hospital or not surviving their infections, so that we can identify what needs to be done to avoid preventable deaths and bring the case fatality rate down."



Australia records 9,984 COVID-19 deaths

Australia is on the precipice of the grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths, with more than 7,000 fatal cases reported in the last six months.





Another 54 deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the country's total toll to 9,984 since the start of the pandemic.





There were 909 COVID-19 related fatalities in 2020 and 1,344 in 2021.





Griffith University infectious diseases and immunology program director Nigel McMillan told AAP there would be around 14,000 COVID-19 deaths in 2022 if the trend continued.





"That will make COVID the number-two or number-three killer in the country of all causes of deaths," he said.





"Is this what success looks like for Australia in terms of its control of this virus? I would suggest no."





Professor McMillan said booster uptake was not good enough in states such as Queensland, which had the lowest rate in the country at about 63 per cent.





The state with the highest booster uptake is Western Australia, at 83 per cent, with other states and territories falling somewhere in between.





"We just seem to have become comfortable with the idea that we're stopping vaccine mandates for all sorts of places, we have loosened our mask restrictions," he said.





"So we have very little in the way of the virus at the moment in terms of (stopping) the virus spreading."





Latest 24-hour COVID-19 data:





NSW: 11,085 cases, 20 deaths, 1621 in hospital with 45 in ICU





Victoria: 6424 cases, 13 deaths, 462 in hospital with 18 in ICU





Tasmania: 1144 cases, two deaths, 47 in hospital with five in ICU





NT: 240 cases, no deaths, 17 in hospital with none in ICU





SA: 2642 cases, no deaths, 231 in hospital with eight in ICU





WA: 4878 cases, three deaths, 218 in hospital with 10 in ICU





Qld: 4976 cases, 16 deaths, 602 in hospital with 19 in ICU



