State-by-state: Find out if you're living in one of the richest, or poorest, postcodes

Australia's highest- and lowest-income postcodes have been revealed in new Australian Taxation Office (ATO) data that also spotlights the most well-paying jobs, and who managed to pay no tax.





Medical professions made up half of the 10 highest-earning occupations. Surgeons made the most, according to figures based on more than 15 million tax returns from 2020-2021, earning an average of $457,281.





It also showed 66 people who earned more than $1 million paid no tax at all.





The postcode data shows average earnings in some areas exceed $266,000.





These are taxable income figures, which are incomes minus allowable deductions. The data also excludes people who didn't file tax returns, while negative taxable incomes in the graphs below indicate losses .



NSW

The well-heeled suburb of Double Bay in Sydney's east — postcode 2028, where the median weekly household income is almost $3,080, according to the most recent Census data — had the greatest average taxable income at $266,381.





It was one of five postcodes in NSW where average earnings were above $212,000, including 2027 which covers Point Piper— home to many of Sydney's elite, including former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.





The 10 postcodes with the lowest average taxable incomes were in regional areas, the majority of which had a taxable population of 171 or fewer.



VICTORIA

Toorak, home to rich listers and celebrities, had the state's highest earners, with an average taxable income of almost $223,000.





About an hour and a half south in Portsea, the playground of Melbourne elite, earnings were almost $221,240 — the second highest in the state.





Like NSW, the 10 lowest-earning postcodes were small communities outside of metropolitan Melbourne. They had taxable populations of between 49 and 371 and average earnings ranging from $26,046 to $37,538.



QUEENSLAND

Queensland's top earners were in Ascot and Hamilton, with postcode 4007 recording an average taxable income of just over $119,605.





In Brisbane's south-east, Chandler had the second highest-earning postcode — 4155 — where earnings came in at $117,912.





Postcodes that had the lowest average taxable incomes were well outside of Greater Brisbane.



SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Postcode 5061 — which encompasses Unley Park, Adelaide's most expensive suburb — had the greatest average taxable income, earning almost $113,000.





Much like other parts of the country, the 10 lowest-earning postcodes were in regional areas.



WESTERN AUSTRALIA

If a suburb is attracting the likes of billionaire mining tycoon Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest, it probably comes as no surprise that others in the neighbourhood are on the wealthier side.





Last year, he reportedly bought a lavish mansion in Cottesloe, which falls within the 6011 postcode. With average earnings of $229,805, it was the state's richest.





The 10 poorest postcodes were in regional areas, with average earnings ranging from $20,796 to $43,092. They had taxable populations of 401 or fewer people.



TASMANIA

Just outside Launceston in the state's north, the 7258 postcode, which takes in Breadalbane, Relibia, and White Hills, was the most well-heeled postcode. The average taxable income was almost $120,700.





The 10 lowest-earning postcodes were comprised of regional towns.



ACT AND NORTHERN TERRITORY

The ACT's highest-income postcode was 2603 (Forrest, Griffith, Manuka, and Red Hill) with an average taxable income of $130,993.





In the NT, it was 811 (Casurina), where average earnings were $96,057.





Gungahlin, about 30 minutes north of Canberra, had the lowest average earnings. At $64,972, it was higher than other states and territories, but it does have a population in excess of 5,500 and is not as isolated.



