World

'RIP the minimum wage': Argentine workers hold funeral for wages with inflation set to hit 90 per cent

A basic food basket for a family of two adults and two children costs more than twice the official monthly minimum wage in Argentina.

Argentinian people in a public square carrying a coffin.

Members of Argentinian social organisations have held hold a mock funeral for the death of wages. Source: AFP / EMILIANO LASALVIA

Some women wore black funeral attire and sported flower crowns, while other people in the procession in Buenos Aires carried a gigantic coffin.

But this funeral procession in the Argentine capital was not honouring a person.

Instead it was to mourn the 'death' of the wages of Argentine workers in a country where
inflation
is expected to hit 90 per cent by the end of this year, eating up workers' purchasing power despite years of government attempts to curb price increases.
Advertisement
READ MORE

Think the economy is bad in Australia? Here’s what inflation looks like around the world

"The situation for the workers is devastating," Melisa Gargarello, a representative of the Front of Organisations in Struggle (FOL), the protest's organiser, told Reuters.

"Before the middle of the month we don't have any more salary, it's not enough."

One protester carried a "clinical history" for Argentine wages - a chart showing how inflation has eaten up the value of pay.

While Australia and much of the world is battling high single-digit inflation this year, Argentina's struggles are in a different category.

"The paycheck has died" read a banner in the symbolic procession, which toured the main streets of Argentina's capital and ended in front of the presidential palace.
An Argentine woman with dark hair and black lipstick stands in a public square surrounded by wreaths and signs
Inflation in Argentina is expected to hit 90 per cent by the end of this year. Source: AFP / EMILIANO LASALVIA
The flower crowns worn by women carried the message "RIP the minimum wage".

The country's official monthly minimum wage stands at 45,540 Argentine pesos ($A485) while a basic food basket for a family of two adults and two children costs more than twice that amount at 111,298 pesos ($A1189), according to the national statistics institute INDEC.

Years of political efforts to curb inflation have done little to abate price increases, and in July the country registered its highest inflation rate in 20 years.

The latest effort involves the appointment of a new economy minister, Sergio Massa, who has been granted expanded powers to try to tame inflation.
Argentines have dubbed him a "superminister".

"Today we are holding a symbolic funeral for wages, which we have to say expresses the situation that all workers in Argentina are experiencing," FOL's Maximiliano Maita said.

Most countries are experiencing high levels of inflation
right now, with the war in Ukraine and the effects of the pandemic causing supply chain issues and driving up the cost of goods and services.

Wages in Australia stagnate despite low unemployment rate

Australia's unemployment rate has dropped to
a 48-year low of 3.4 per cent
, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures.

While a low jobless rate has historically resulted in Australian workers' wages rising, Employment Minister Tony Burke said that link had weakened.

"So effectively the hydraulic pressure of unemployment being low putting upward pressure on wages, that pressure's still there, but now it's coming through in pipes that have all sorts of leaks coming out of them," he said.
READ MORE

Australia has its lowest unemployment rate in decades. Why are some jobseekers struggling to find work?

Mr Burke said his government had already started closing these loopholes by advocating for a boost in the minimum wage and improving protections for gig workers, and was now focused on firing up bargaining.

Opposition employment spokeswoman Michaelia Cash said it was alarming to see the drop in the participation rate and the loss of 86,000 full time jobs.

She called on the government to allow older Australians to work more without affecting their pensions.

ABS data shows despite decades-low unemployment, wage growth is well below the current 6.1 per cent
rate of inflation
.

The ABS also released data on Thursday showing average weekly wage and salary earnings rose by 1.9 per cent in the year to May, to $1769.80 a week.

Wage growth will be a major discussion point at
the Albanese government's jobs and skills summit
next month.
Share
4 min read
Published 20 August 2022 at 11:57am, updated an hour ago at 11:59am
Source: SBS, AAP

Recommended for you

'It wasn't right': This cafe received a scathing review over a barista's disability. Here's what happened next

Australia

'So what?': Italians shrug as American pizza chain Domino's closes shop

World

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

Governor-general had 'no reason' to believe Scott Morrison's ministerial appointments wouldn't be made public

Australia

FBI sought nuclear weapons' documents during raid of Donald Trump's home, US media reports

World

Not 'performance pay': NSW unveils plan to retain top teachers in classroom

Australia

Masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. Why aren't more people in Australia wearing them?

COVID-19

Sachin's character made history on Neighbours then got 'sent back to India'

Australia